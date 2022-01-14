Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 6 au 12 janvier 2022).

01./01. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

02./02. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

03./04. – Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (3goo) [12.12.2019] (4 620 ¥)

04./00. – DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (1 650 ¥)

05./03. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.010.2021] (6 500 ¥)

06./18. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380 ¥)

07./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

08./06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

09./10. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

10./08. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

11./14. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

12./12. – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) [03.12.2021] (3 200 ¥)

13./16. – Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level-5) [05.12.2019] (7 128 ¥)

14./New. – Duel Princess (qureate) [13.1.2022] (2 780 ¥)

15./00. – DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (935 ¥)

16./20. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] (499 ¥)

17./19. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578 ¥)

18./09. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478 ¥)

19./00. – DRAGON QUEST (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (660 ¥)

20./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)