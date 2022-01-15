Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Minecraft

4. Overcooked: Special Edition

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Among Us

7. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Stardew Valley

10. Untitled Goose Game

11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

12. Overcooked 2

13. Cuphead

14. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

15. Ori and the Blind Forest

16. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

18. Mortal Kombat 11

19. Monopoly

20. Pokemon Shining Pearl

21. Just Dance 2022

22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

24. Uno

25. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

26. Unpacking

27. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

28. Stick Fight: The Game

29. Little Nightmares

30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

4. Cuphead

5. Ori and the Blind Forest

6. Uno

7. Unpacking

8. Stick Fight: The Game

9. Little Nightmares

10. Hollow Knight

11. Figment

12. South Park: The Stick of Truth

13. Disco Elysium

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Five Nights at Freddy’s

16. Slime Rancher

17. Secret Neighbor

18. Contra Anniversary Collection

19. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

20. Overwatch

21. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

22. Cooking Simulator

23. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

24. Diablo II: Resurrected

25. Eastward

26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

27. Astroneer

28. Down in Bermuda

29. Cattails

30. Tetris Effect: Connected