Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Minecraft
4. Overcooked: Special Edition
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Among Us
7. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Stardew Valley
10. Untitled Goose Game
11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
12. Overcooked 2
13. Cuphead
14. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
15. Ori and the Blind Forest
16. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
18. Mortal Kombat 11
19. Monopoly
20. Pokemon Shining Pearl
21. Just Dance 2022
22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
24. Uno
25. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
26. Unpacking
27. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
28. Stick Fight: The Game
29. Little Nightmares
30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
4. Cuphead
5. Ori and the Blind Forest
6. Uno
7. Unpacking
8. Stick Fight: The Game
9. Little Nightmares
10. Hollow Knight
11. Figment
12. South Park: The Stick of Truth
13. Disco Elysium
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Five Nights at Freddy’s
16. Slime Rancher
17. Secret Neighbor
18. Contra Anniversary Collection
19. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
20. Overwatch
21. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
22. Cooking Simulator
23. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
24. Diablo II: Resurrected
25. Eastward
26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
27. Astroneer
28. Down in Bermuda
29. Cattails
30. Tetris Effect: Connected