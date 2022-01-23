La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch dont les Kingdom Hearts et LEGO Star Wars

Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 15.6GB
Variable Barricade – 5.0GB
Little Orpheus – 3.8GB
Don’t Be Afraid – 3.4GB
Castle Morihisa – 1.6GB
Pandemic Shooter – 1.6GB
About an Elf – 1.5GB
Gomoku Let’s Go – 1.5GB
Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space – 1.2GB
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna – 947MB
Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games – 901MB
Action Arcade Wrestling – 694MB
Hidden Paws – 494MB
The Hundred Year Kingdom – 492MB
Crush Crush – 454MB
Re:Turn 2 – Runaway – 452MB
Magi Trials – 439MB
Concordia: Digital Edition – 378MB
Antarctica 88 – 352MB
Calturin – 320MB
CATch the Stars – 298MB
Magic Code – 297MB
What Lies in the Multiverse – 266MB
Webbed – 242MB
#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle – 205MB
Yeah Yeah Beebiss II – 202MB
Infernax – 200MB
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – 162MB
Circus Pocus – 116MB
15in1 Solitaire – 98MB
Amazing Machines – 86MB
Cake Invaders – 84MB
Alexio – 83MB
Pirate’s Gold – 82MB
Elasto Mania Remastered – 78MB
Heroes of Loot 2 – 71MB
INVERT – 60MB
Magic Pen Color Book – 59MB
Peace, Death! 2 – 58MB
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version – 54MB
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – 54MB
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version – 54MB
Froggy Crossing – 50MB
Unstrong Legacy – 48MB
Treasure Hunter Man 2 – 46MB
Super Onion Boy 2 – 43MB