La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch dont les Kingdom Hearts et LEGO Star Wars

Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 15.6GB

Variable Barricade – 5.0GB

Little Orpheus – 3.8GB

Don’t Be Afraid – 3.4GB

Castle Morihisa – 1.6GB

Pandemic Shooter – 1.6GB

About an Elf – 1.5GB

Gomoku Let’s Go – 1.5GB

Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space – 1.2GB

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna – 947MB

Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games – 901MB

Action Arcade Wrestling – 694MB

Hidden Paws – 494MB

The Hundred Year Kingdom – 492MB

Crush Crush – 454MB

Re:Turn 2 – Runaway – 452MB

Magi Trials – 439MB

Concordia: Digital Edition – 378MB

Antarctica 88 – 352MB

Calturin – 320MB

CATch the Stars – 298MB

Magic Code – 297MB

What Lies in the Multiverse – 266MB

Webbed – 242MB

#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle – 205MB

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II – 202MB

Infernax – 200MB

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – 162MB

Circus Pocus – 116MB

15in1 Solitaire – 98MB

Amazing Machines – 86MB

Cake Invaders – 84MB

Alexio – 83MB

Pirate’s Gold – 82MB

Elasto Mania Remastered – 78MB

Heroes of Loot 2 – 71MB

INVERT – 60MB

Magic Pen Color Book – 59MB

Peace, Death! 2 – 58MB

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version – 54MB

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – 54MB

Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version – 54MB

Froggy Crossing – 50MB

Unstrong Legacy – 48MB

Treasure Hunter Man 2 – 46MB

Super Onion Boy 2 – 43MB