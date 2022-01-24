Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– AER: Memories of Old – $1.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– Badland: Game of the Year Edition – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Bit.Trip Beat – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Core – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Fate – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Flux – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Runner – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Void – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bleed – $2.99 ($11.99)

– Bleed 2 – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Children of Morta – $8.57 ($21.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Earthlock – $5.68 ($29.90)

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Golf Club Wasteland – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Grip – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Gunman Clive HD Collection – $1.99 ($4.99)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Inversus Deluxe – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Kid Tripp – $1.99 ($3.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Mechstermination Force – $2.39 ($11.99)

– Moonlighter – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– My Friend Peppa Pig – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Old Man’s Journey – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle – $2.99 ($19.99)

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Postal Redux – $4.49 ($9.99)

– Project Warlock – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Remothered: Broken Porcelain – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Rise: Race the Future – $9.89 ($16.49)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Super Punch Patrol – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– The Gardens Between – $4.99 ($19.99)

– This War of Mine: Complete Edition – $3.59 ($39.99)

– ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove – $2.09 ($14.99)

– Trine 2: Complete Story – $4.24 ($16.99)

– Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Trine Enchanted Edition – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Underhero – $8.49 ($16.99)

– Unrailed! – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Valfaris & Slain Double Pack – $13.99 ($39.99)