Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Among Us
7. Cooking Simulator
8. Stardew Valley
9. Mortal Kombat 11
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
13. Unpacking
14. Untitled Goose Game
15. Thief Simulator
16. Astroneer
17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
18. Unravel Two
19. Cuphead
20. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Cars 3: Driven to Win
23. Ori and the Blind Forest
24. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
25. Pokemon Shining Pearl
26. LEGO Worlds
27. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
28. Baldur’s Gate
29. Little Nightmares
30. Five Nights at Freddy’s
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Cooking Simulator
3. Stardew Valley
4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
5. Unpacking
6. Thief Simulator
7. Astroneer
8. Cuphead
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. Little Nightmares
11. Five Nights at Freddy’s
12. Hollow Knight
13. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
14. Minigolf Adventure
15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
16. AER: Memories of Old
17. Green Hell
18. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
20. South Park: The Stick of Truth
21. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
22. Diablo II: Resurrected
23. Shift Happens
24. Stick Fight: The Game
25. Death’s Door
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
27. Coffee Talk
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
29. The First Tree
30. Overwatch