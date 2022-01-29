Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Among Us

7. Cooking Simulator

8. Stardew Valley

9. Mortal Kombat 11

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

13. Unpacking

14. Untitled Goose Game

15. Thief Simulator

16. Astroneer

17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

18. Unravel Two

19. Cuphead

20. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Cars 3: Driven to Win

23. Ori and the Blind Forest

24. Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

25. Pokemon Shining Pearl

26. LEGO Worlds

27. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

28. Baldur’s Gate

29. Little Nightmares

30. Five Nights at Freddy’s

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Cooking Simulator

3. Stardew Valley

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

5. Unpacking

6. Thief Simulator

7. Astroneer

8. Cuphead

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. Little Nightmares

11. Five Nights at Freddy’s

12. Hollow Knight

13. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

14. Minigolf Adventure

15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

16. AER: Memories of Old

17. Green Hell

18. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

20. South Park: The Stick of Truth

21. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

22. Diablo II: Resurrected

23. Shift Happens

24. Stick Fight: The Game

25. Death’s Door

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

27. Coffee Talk

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

29. The First Tree

30. Overwatch