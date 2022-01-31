Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– Ace Attorney: Turnabout Collection – $44.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Anthill – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Away: Journey to the Unexpected – $3.39 ($16.99)

– Badland: Game of the Year Edition – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Bit.Trip Beat – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Core – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Fate – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Flux – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Runner – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Void – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Burnout Paradise Remastered – $9.89 ($29.99)

– Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Children of Morta – $8.57 ($21.99)

– Crypt of the NecroDancer – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Dead by Daylight – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Degrees of Separation – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Dimension Drive – $1.99 ($12.99)

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Figment – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Foregone – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Framed Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Freedom Finger – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Gear.Club Unlimited – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Ghost of a Tale – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Golf Club Wasteland – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Gunman Clive HD Collection – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Hover – $7.49 ($24.99)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Immortals Fenyx Rising – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Inversus Deluxe – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Kid Tripp – $1.99 ($3.99)

– Lost in Random – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition – $19.99 ($79.99)

– Mechstermination Force – $2.39 ($11.99)

– Mega Man 11 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection – $9.99 ($14.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Moonlighter – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Moto Rush GT – $1.99 ($14.99)

– My Friend Peppa Pig – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Neo Cab – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Neverwinter Nights – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Okami HD – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Old Man’s Journey – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call – $2.99 ($19.99)

– Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Paradise Killer – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Pato Box – $4.49 ($14.99)

– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $14.99 ($29.99)

– PictoQuest – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Project Warlock – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Resident Evil – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 0 – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 4 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 5 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 6 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Riverbond – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Shinsekai: Into the Depths – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Splasher – $3.74 ($14.99)

– SteamWorld Dig – $2.49 ($9.99)

– SteamWorld Dig 2 – $6.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Heist – $4.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Quest – $8.74 ($24.99)

– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Super Chariot – $2.23 ($14.90)

– Super Punch Patrol – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Syberia – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Syberia 3 – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Tens! – $1.99 ($9.99)

– The Gardens Between – $4.99 ($19.99)

– The Next Penelope – $2.59 ($12.99)

– The Sinking City – $9.99 ($49.99)

– This War of Mine – $3.59 ($39.99)

– Trine 2: Complete Story – $4.24 ($16.99)

– Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Trine Enchanted Edition – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Underhero – $8.49 ($16.99)

– Uno – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Unrailed! – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Unravel Two – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Urban Flow – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Valfaris & Slain Double Pack – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Vasara Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Yono and the Celestial Elephants – $4.99 ($19.99)