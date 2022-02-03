Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Maglam Lord
Alexio
Draw a Stickman: EPIC
Food Delivery Battle
Frog Ball Rerolled
GUNGUNGUN
Invert
Jumping Helix Ball
Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die
Land of Screens
Luminos
Mania Fish
Math Gym
McDroid
Millie and Molly
ParaLily
Pirate’s Golf
QUByte Classics: The Humans by PIKO
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
Super Shadow Break: Showdown! Ninja vs the Three Kaijus
Swords & Bones
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
The Hundred Year Kingdom
The Sealed Ampoule
The Song Out of Space
Treasure Hunter Man 2
Webbed
Yeah Yeah Beebiss II
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Darkness and Flame: Born of Fire
Les DLC de la semaine :
- DEMON GAZE EXTRA
- FUSER™
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- MAGLAM LORD
- Sushi Time!
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine :
NC