Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Maglam Lord

Alexio

Draw a Stickman: EPIC

Food Delivery Battle

Frog Ball Rerolled

GUNGUNGUN

Invert

Jumping Helix Ball

Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die

Land of Screens

Luminos

Mania Fish

Math Gym

McDroid

Millie and Molly

ParaLily

Pirate’s Golf

QUByte Classics: The Humans by PIKO

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Super Shadow Break: Showdown! Ninja vs the Three Kaijus

Swords & Bones

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna

The Hundred Year Kingdom

The Sealed Ampoule

The Song Out of Space

Treasure Hunter Man 2

Webbed

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Darkness and Flame: Born of Fire

Les DLC de la semaine :

DEMON GAZE EXTRA

FUSER™

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

MAGLAM LORD

Sushi Time!

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

