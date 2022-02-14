Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– 20XX – $8.99 (Prix de base avant promotion: $17.99)

– Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Alien: Isolation – $17.49 ($34.99)

– Alwa’s Awakening – $5.99 ($9.99)

– Among Us – $3.50 ($5.00)

– Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Blade Strangers – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Blasphemous – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Blizzard Arcade Collection – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Blossom Tales – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Blue Fire – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bomber Crew – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Burnout Paradise Remastered – $9.89 ($29.99)

– Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Cat Quest – $6.49 ($12.99)

– Cat Quest II – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Cave Story+ – $19.99 ($29.99)

– Child of Light – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Civilization VI – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Clustertruck – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Code of Princess EX – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Crypt of the NecroDancer – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Crystal Crisis – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Cyber Shadow – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Darkest Dungeon – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Degrees of Separation – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Diablo II: Resurrected – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – $14.99 ($49.99)

– Double Cross – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $7.99 ($49.99)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $35.99 ($59.99)

– Drawn to Life: Two Realms – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Dying Light – $37.49 ($49.99)

– Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Embr – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Everspace – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Falcon Age – $9.99 ($19.99)

– FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Figment – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Flashback – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Furi – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Gang Beasts – $23.99 ($29.99)

– Garage – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Gear.Club Unlimited – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – $5.99 ($39.99)

– God Eater 3 – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Golf With Your Friends – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Graceful Explosion Machine – $6.49 ($12.99)

– Graveyard Keeper – $9.99 ($19.99)

– GRID Autosport – $17.49 ($34.99)

– Guacamelee! Super Championship Edition – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Guacamelee 2 – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Hades – $16.24 ($24.99)

– Hello Neighbor – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Hob – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Horace – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Horizon Chase Turbo – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Hotshot Racing – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Hot Wheels Unleashed – $32.49 ($49.99)

– Human: Fall Flat – $6.79 ($19.99)

– Iconoclasts – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Indivisible – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Infernium – $4.99 ($24.95)

– Inside – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Jenny LeClue: Detectivu – $2.99 ($24.99)

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $7.49 ($29.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Lair of the Clockwork God – $5.99 ($19.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $9.99 ($49.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Limbo – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Little Nightmares – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Little Nightmares II – $20.09 ($29.99)

– Lost in Random – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Lumines Remastered – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Mercenaries Saga Chronicles – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Sanctuary – $6.79 ($19.99)

– Morphies Law – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Moto Rush GT – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Moving Out – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Mr. Driller DrillLand – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Mr. Shifty – $3.74 ($14.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice – $9.59 ($59.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $20.99 ($59.99)

– My Time at Portia – $7.49 ($29.990

– Namco Museum – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $16.49 ($49.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $15.99 ($39.99)

– NBA 2K22 – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Neon Abyss – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Nexomon – $7.99 ($9.99)

– Nexomon: Extinction – $10.99 ($19.99)

– Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Ni no Kuni – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Nyan Cat: Lost in Space – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Oceanhorn – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Oceanhorn 2 – $22.49 ($29.99)

– OlliOlli: Switch Stance – $2.24 ($14.99)

– Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – $9.99 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition – $6.39 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $17.99 ($59.990

– One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $6.39 ($39.99)

– Overcooked 2 – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Overcooked Special Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Overwatch – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Paratopic – $1.99 ($5.49)

– PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Pode – $12.49 ($24.99)

– Portal Knights – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Postal Redux – $4.49 ($9.99)

– Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Pumpkin Jack – $13.49 ($29.99)

– Punch Club – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Redout – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Reventure – $3.99 ($7.99)

– Riverbond – $2.49 ($24.99)

– Saints Row: The Third – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – $23.99 ($39.99)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Secret Neighbor – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Serial Cleaner – $2.24 ($14.99)

– Severed – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Shadows of Adam – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Sine Mora EX – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Slain: Back From Hell – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Slime-san – $3.99 ($11.99)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $14.99 ($59.99)

– SpeedRunners – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Squids Odyssey – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $11.99 ($59.99)

– SteamWorld Dig – $2.49 ($9.99)

– SteamWorld Dig 2 – $6.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Heist – $4.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Quest – $8.74 ($24.99)

– Super Chariot – $2.23 ($14.90)

– Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – $8.99 ($59.99)

– Superhot – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $7.49 ($49.99)

– Swort Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Syberia – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Syberia 1 & 2 – $2.09 ($34.99)

– Syberia 2 – $2.09 ($29.99)

– Syberia 3 – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Tens! – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Terraria – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Teslagrad – $4.49 ($14.99)

– Tetris Effect: Connected – $26.79 ($39.99)

– The Beasts of Maravilla Island – $6.99 ($9.99)

– The End is Nigh – $9.99 ($14.99)

– The Escapists – $2.99 ($14.99)

– The Escapists 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $2.99 ($14.99)

– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $29.99 ($39.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $16.49 ($29.99)

– The Sinking City – $9.99 ($49.99)

– The Survivalists – $6.24 ($24.99)

– They Bleed Pixels – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Thomas Was Alone – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Toki – $2.23 ($14.90)

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $21.99 ($39.99)

– Torchlight II – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Torchlight III – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Trials Rising – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Trine 4 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Tumblestone – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 HD – $19.49 ($29.99)

– Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Umihara Kawase Fresh – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Unravel Two – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Urban Flow – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Valfaris – $11.24 ($24.99)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Vaporum: Lockdown – $10.99 ($21.99)

– Velocity 2X – $3.99 ($19.99)

– West of Loathing – $6.60 ($11.00)

– What the Golf? – $9.99 ($19.99)

– WILL: A Wonderful World – $7.49 ($14.99)

– World to the West – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Worms Rumble – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Worms W.M.D – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Yoku’s Island Express – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Yooka-Laylee – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Yuppie Psycho – $6.66 ($16.66)