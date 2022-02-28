Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– 99Vidas: Definitive Edition – $1.99 (Prix de base avant promotion: $9.99)

– Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Amnesia: Collection – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Aragami: Shadow Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $14.79 ($39.99)

– BioShock 2 Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock: The Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– BioShock Infinite – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Blasphemous – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Blaster Master Zero – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 2 – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 3 – $10.49 ($14.99)

– Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Civilization VI – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Clustertruck – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Conduct Together! – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $2.07 ($12.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Cozy Grove – $10.49 ($14.99)

– Cris Tales – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Crown Trick – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Crysis Remastered – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Crysis Remastered Trilogy – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Death Road to Canada – $7.99 ($14.99)

– Devil May Cry – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Dicey Dungeons – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle – $10.00 ($39.99)

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Evoland Legendary Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Flipping Death – $3.99 ($19.990

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Golf With Your Friends – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Graveyard Keeper – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Guilty Gear – $6.90 ($9.99)

– Guilty Gear XX Accent Fore Plus R – $9.80 ($14.99)

– Hello Neighbor – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Hollow Knight – $7.50 ($15.00)

– Immortals Fenyx Rising – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Jurassic World Evolution – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Kill it With Fire – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Kill la Kill: IF – $10.00 ($19.99)

– King of Seas – $9.99 ($24.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $9.99 ($49.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Lumo – $1.95 ($19.95)

– Mega Man 11 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection – $9.99 ($14.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Miles & Kilo – $1.99 ($7.99)

– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Hunter Stories 2 – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Monster Prom: XXL – $4.95 ($15.99)

– Monster Sanctuary – $6.79 ($19.99)

– Morphies Law – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Moving Out – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Mr. Shifty – $3.74 ($14.99)

– MUSNYX – $20.99 ($29.99)

– My Time at Portia – $7.49 ($29.99)

– NBA 2K22 – $19.79 ($59.99)

– NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Neon Abyss – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Northgard – $13.99 ($34.99)

– Nyan Cat: Lost in Space – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Okami HD – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle – $2.99 ($19.99)

– Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Overcooked 2 – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Overcooked Special Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $6.24 ($24.99)

– PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Postal Redux – $4.49 ($9.99)

– Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – $7.99 ($39.99)

– Resident Evil – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 0 – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 4 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 5 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 6 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Rise: Race the Future – $9.89 ($16.49)

– River City Melee Mach!! – $4.80 ($13.99)

– Rogue Aces – $1.99 ($12.99)

– RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Runbow – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Say No! More – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Secret Neighbor – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Shelter Generations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shinsekai: Into the Depths – $14.99 ($19.99)

– South Park: The Stick of Truth – $11.99 ($29.99)

– SpeedRunners – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story – $5.60 ($13.99)

– Stick It to the Man – $2.39 ($11.99)

– Tales from the Borderlands – $14.99 ($24.99)

– The Escapists 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories – $7.50 ($29.99)

– The Outer Worlds – $23.99 ($59.99)

– The Survivalists – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Trine – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Trine 2 – $4.24 ($16.99)

– Trine 3 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Trine: Ultimate Collection – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Underhero – $8.49 ($16.99)

– Uno – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Urban Flow – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Vaporum – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Worms Rumble – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Worms W.M.D – $5.99 ($29.99)

– XCOM 2 Collection – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Yoku’s Island Express – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $16.49 ($29.99)

– Yooka-Laylee – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition – $6.66 ($16.99)