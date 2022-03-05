Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Cuphead
3. Hollow Knight
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Minecraft
7. Triangle Strategy
8. Overcooked 9
9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
10. Among Us
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Inside
14. Stardew Valley
15. XCOM 2 Collection
16. Boomerang Fu
17. Big Buck Hunter Arcade
18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
19. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
20. Unravel Two
21. Moving Out
22. Unpacking
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. Just Dance 2022
25. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
27. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
28. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
30. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead
2. Hollow Knight
3. Among Us
4. Inside
5. Stardew Valley
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Unpacking
8. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
9. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
10. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
11. Uno
12. Retro Bowl
13. Limbo
14. Blasphemous
15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
16. Kill It With Fire
17. The Escapists
18. Crash Drive 3
19. OlliOlli World
20. FAR: Lone Sails
21. Cooking Simulator
22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
23. Bowling
24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
25. Golf With Your Friends
26. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
27. Jurassic World Evolution
28. Cluster Truck
29. The Escapists 2
30. Five Nights at Freddy’s

