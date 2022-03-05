Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Cuphead

3. Hollow Knight

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Mario Party Superstars

6. Minecraft

7. Triangle Strategy

8. Overcooked 9

9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

10. Among Us

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Inside

14. Stardew Valley

15. XCOM 2 Collection

16. Boomerang Fu

17. Big Buck Hunter Arcade

18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

19. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

20. Unravel Two

21. Moving Out

22. Unpacking

23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

24. Just Dance 2022

25. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition

26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

27. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

28. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

30. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead

2. Hollow Knight

3. Among Us

4. Inside

5. Stardew Valley

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Unpacking

8. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition

9. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

10. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

11. Uno

12. Retro Bowl

13. Limbo

14. Blasphemous

15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

16. Kill It With Fire

17. The Escapists

18. Crash Drive 3

19. OlliOlli World

20. FAR: Lone Sails

21. Cooking Simulator

22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

23. Bowling

24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

25. Golf With Your Friends

26. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

27. Jurassic World Evolution

28. Cluster Truck

29. The Escapists 2

30. Five Nights at Freddy’s