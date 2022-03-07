Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– Anthill – $2.49 (Prix de base avant promotion: $9.99)

– Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Badland: Game of the Year Edition – $1.99 ($5.99)

– Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance – $23.99 ($29.99)

– BioShock 2 Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock: The Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Bit.Trip Beat – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Core – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Fate – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Flux – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Runner – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Void – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Blaster Master Zero – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 2 – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 3 – $10.49 ($14.99)

– Bleed Complete Bundle – $4.19 ($27.99)

– Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Borderlands Legendary Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Braveland Trilogy – $4.49 ($14.99)

– Brawlout – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back – $23.99 ($39.99)

– Burnout Paradise Remastered – $9.89 ($29.99)

– Call of Cthulhu – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Civilization VI – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Clockwork Aquario – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Colors Live – $23.99 ($29.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $2.07 ($12.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Cotton 100% – $11.99 ($14.99)

– Cotton Reboot – $23.99 ($39.99)

– Crysis Remastered – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Crysis Remastered Trilogy – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Curious Expedition – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Curse of the Dead Gods – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Darius Cozmic Collection Console – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Doom (1993) – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Doom – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Doom 3 – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Doom 64 – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Doom Eternal – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Doom II (Classic) – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle – $10.00 ($39.99)

– Dusk Diver – $11.54 ($34.99)

– Epic Chef – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Eufloria HD – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Evoland Legendary Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– FAR: Lone Sails – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Flipping Death – $3.99 ($19.9(0

– Foregone – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Gal Gun 2 – $9.89 ($29.99)

– Gal Gun Returns – $32.49 ($49.99)

– Gensou Skydrift – $11.99 ($23.99)

– Ghostrunner – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Giga Wrecker Alt. – $8.74 ($24.99)

– Going Under – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Greak: Memories of Azur – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Guilty Gear – $6.90 ($9.99)

– Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R – $9.80 ($14.99)

– Haven – $14.99 ($24.99)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Immortals Fenyx Rising – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Jurassic World Evolution – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Kill la Kill: IF – $10.00 ($19.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Letter Quest Remastered – $2.99 ($11.99)

– Lonely Mountains: Downhill – $10.99 ($19.99)

– Lost in Random – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $40.19 ($59.99)

– Lumo – $1.95 ($19.95)

– Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $9.99 ($59.99)

– Masters of Anima – $2.44 ($6.99)

– Megaquarium – $12.29 ($24.59)

– Miles & Kilo – $1.99 ($7.99)

– Monster Prom: XXL – $4.95 ($15.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– MudRunner: American Wilds – $7.49 ($24.99)

– My Brother Rabbit – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Narita Boy – $9.99 ($24.99)

– NBA 2K22 – $19.79 ($59.99)

– NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Nefarious – $3.74 ($14.99)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $40.19 ($59.99)

– Northgard – $13.99 ($34.99)

– Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $6.24 ($24.99)

– PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Rise: Race the Future – $9.89 ($16.49)

– Riverbond – $4.99 ($24.99)

– River City Melee Mach!! – $4.80 ($13.99)

– Rogue Aces – $1.99 ($12.99)

– RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Root Letter: Last Answer – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Runbow – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Say No! More – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Shadow Bug – $2.24 ($8.99)

– Shelter Generations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Slain: Back From Hell – $4.99 ($19.99)

– SnowRunner – $27.99 ($39.99)

– South Park: The Stick of Truth – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Space Invaders Invincible Collection – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story – $5.60 ($13.99)

– SteamWorld Dig – $2.49 ($9.99)

– SteamWorld Dig 2 – $6.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Heist – $4.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Quest – $8.74 ($24.99)

– Stick It to the Man – $2.39 ($11.99)

– Super Daryl Deluxe – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $40.19 ($59.99)

– Tales from the Borderlands – $14.99 ($24.99)

– The Falconeer – $19.49 ($29.99)

– The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories – $7.50 ($29.99)

– The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors – $9.99 ($19.99)

– The Outer Worlds – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Tools Up! – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Trine 4 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Tropico 6 – $29.99 ($49.99)

– Turrican Flashback – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Ultracore – $6.99 ($19.99)

– Umihara Kawase BaZooKa – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Uno – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Unravel Two – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Valfaris – $11.24 ($24.99)

– Vampyr – $15.19 ($39.99)

– Warborn – $9.99 ($24.99)

– XCOM 2 Collection – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $16.49 ($29.99)

– Yoshi’s Crafted World – $40.19 ($59.99)