Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Triangle Strategy

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

5. Cuphead

6. Hollow Knight

7. Minecraft

8. Mario Party Superstars

9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

13. XCOM 2 Collection

14. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

15. Among Us

16. Stardew Valley

17. Just Dance 2022

18. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

19. Overcooked 2

20. Unravel Two

21. Monopoly

22. Luigi’s Mansion 3

23. Uno

24. Unpacking

25. Doom

26. Cooking Simulator

27. Mortal Kombat 11

28. NBA 2K22

29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

3. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

9. FAR: Lone Sails

10. Thief Simulator

11. Doom 3

12. Tools Up!

13. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

15. Tennis 1920s

16. Real Boxing 2

17. South Park: The Stick of Truth

18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

19. Jurassic World Evolution

20. The First Tree

21. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition

22. Retro Bowl

23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

24. Green Hell

25. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

26. Minigolf Adventure

27. Kill It With Fire

29. The Escapists

30. Monster Prom: XXL