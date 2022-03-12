Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Triangle Strategy
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
5. Cuphead
6. Hollow Knight
7. Minecraft
8. Mario Party Superstars
9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
12. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
13. XCOM 2 Collection
14. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
15. Among Us
16. Stardew Valley
17. Just Dance 2022
18. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
19. Overcooked 2
20. Unravel Two
21. Monopoly
22. Luigi’s Mansion 3
23. Uno
24. Unpacking
25. Doom
26. Cooking Simulator
27. Mortal Kombat 11
28. NBA 2K22
29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead
2. Hollow Knight
3. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
4. Among Us
5. Stardew Valley
6. Uno
7. Unpacking
8. Cooking Simulator
9. FAR: Lone Sails
10. Thief Simulator
11. Doom 3
12. Tools Up!
13. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. Tennis 1920s
16. Real Boxing 2
17. South Park: The Stick of Truth
18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
19. Jurassic World Evolution
20. The First Tree
21. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
22. Retro Bowl
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Green Hell
25. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
26. Minigolf Adventure
27. Kill It With Fire
28. Doom
29. The Escapists
30. Monster Prom: XXL

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Veuillez entrer votre nom d’utilisateur ou votre adresse e-mail. Vous recevrez un lien pour créer un nouveau mot de passe par e-mail.

S'inscrire