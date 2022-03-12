Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Triangle Strategy
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
5. Cuphead
6. Hollow Knight
7. Minecraft
8. Mario Party Superstars
9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
12. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
13. XCOM 2 Collection
14. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
15. Among Us
16. Stardew Valley
17. Just Dance 2022
18. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
19. Overcooked 2
20. Unravel Two
21. Monopoly
22. Luigi’s Mansion 3
23. Uno
24. Unpacking
25. Doom
26. Cooking Simulator
27. Mortal Kombat 11
28. NBA 2K22
29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Download-Only Games
1. Cuphead
2. Hollow Knight
3. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
4. Among Us
5. Stardew Valley
6. Uno
7. Unpacking
8. Cooking Simulator
9. FAR: Lone Sails
10. Thief Simulator
11. Doom 3
12. Tools Up!
13. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. Tennis 1920s
16. Real Boxing 2
17. South Park: The Stick of Truth
18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
19. Jurassic World Evolution
20. The First Tree
21. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
22. Retro Bowl
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Green Hell
25. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
26. Minigolf Adventure
27. Kill It With Fire
28. Doom
29. The Escapists
30. Monster Prom: XXL