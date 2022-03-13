Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de Février 2022

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en Février 2022, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 28 février :

01./00. – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokémon Company) [28.1.2022] (6 578¥)

02./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

03./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750 ¥)

04./New. – KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud (Square-Enix) [10.2.2022]

05./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

06./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

07./New. – Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM GAMES) [17.2.2022] (8 778 ¥)

08./00. – INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (1 980 ¥)

09./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] (6 500 ¥)

10./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

11./00. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017] (4 063 ¥)

12./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

13./New. – GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (Konami) [10.2.2022]

14./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578 ¥)

15./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

16./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

17./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] (499 ¥)

18./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)

19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] (6 578 ¥)

20./00. – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) [03.12.2021] (3 200 ¥)