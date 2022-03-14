Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– AER: Memories of Old – $1.99 ($19.99)

– A Hole New World – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Badland: Game of the Year Edition – $1.99 ($5.99)

– Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance – $23.99 ($29.99)

– Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Battle Brothers – $20.99 ($29.99)

– Bee Simulator – $11.99 ($39.99)

– Bit.Trip Beat – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Core – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Fate – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Flux – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Runner – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Void – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bleed Complete Bundle – $4.19 ($27.99)

– Brawlout – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Candle: The Power of the Flame – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Child of Light – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $2.07 ($12.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Cozy Grove – $10.47 ($14.99)

– Danmaku Unlimited 3 – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Dead by Daylight – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Dusk Diver – $11.54 ($34.99)

– Earthlock – $5.68 ($29.90)

– Epic Chef – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Figment – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Ghostrunner – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Going Under – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Golf Club Wasteland – $3.49 ($9.99)

– Greak: Memories of Azur – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – $19.69 ($39.39)

– Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle Tamagotori – $8.54 ($14.00)

– Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S – $8.54 ($14.00)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $9.99 ($59.99)

– Metro 2033 Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Monster Hunter Rise – $35.59 ($59.99)

– Moto Rush GT – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Mr. Driller DrillLand – $7.49 ($29.99)

– MudRunner: American Wilds – $7.49 ($24.99)

– My Brother Rabbit – $2.99 ($14.99)

– My Friend Peppa Pig – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Namco Museum – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Narita Boy – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Odallus: The Dark Call – $2.99 ($11.99)

– Oniken: Unstoppable Edition – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Pato Box – $2.24 ($14.99)

– Perception – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Quarantine Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Raji: An Ancient Epic – $12.49 ($24.99)

– Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shelter Generations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Slain: Back From Hell – $4.99 ($19.99)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $14.99 ($59.99)

– SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – $4.94 ($14.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $11.99 ($59.99)

– Stick It to the Man – $2.39 ($11.99)

– Subsurface Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – $24.99 ($49.99)

– The Falconeer: Warrior Edition – $19.49 ($29.99)

– The Sinking City – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Tools Up! – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Torchlight II – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Torchlight III – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Trials Rising – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Tumblestone – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Unrailed! – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Urban Flow – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Valfaris – $11.24 ($24.99)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Vasara Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)