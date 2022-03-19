Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
4. Triangle Strategy
5. Cuphead
6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
7. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
8. Minecraft
9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
10. Super Mario Party
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Among Us
14. Luigi’s Mansion 3
15. Stardew Valley
16. Cooking Simulator
17. Tools Up!
18. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
19. Real Boxing 2
20. Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set
21. Yoshi’s Crafted World
22. Thief Simulator
23. Unravel Two
24. Unpacking
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
27. The First Tree
28. Overcooked 2
29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
30. Just Dance 2022

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Cooking Simulator
5. Tools Up!
6. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
7. Real Boxing 2
8. Thief Simulator
9. Unpacking
10. The First Tree
11. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
12. Hollow Knight
13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
14. Uno
15. Hungry Shark World
16. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
17. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
18. Doom 3
19. Minigolf Adventure
20. FAR: Lone Sails
21. Blazing Beaks
22. Green Hell
23. The Room
24. Wheel of Fortune
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
28. Rise Eterna
29. Trivia For Dummies
30. Five Nights at Freddy’s

