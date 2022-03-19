Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

4. Triangle Strategy

5. Cuphead

6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

7. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

8. Minecraft

9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

10. Super Mario Party

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Among Us

14. Luigi’s Mansion 3

15. Stardew Valley

16. Cooking Simulator

17. Tools Up!

18. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

19. Real Boxing 2

20. Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set

21. Yoshi’s Crafted World

22. Thief Simulator

23. Unravel Two

24. Unpacking

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

27. The First Tree

28. Overcooked 2

29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

30. Just Dance 2022

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Cooking Simulator

5. Tools Up!

6. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

7. Real Boxing 2

8. Thief Simulator

9. Unpacking

10. The First Tree

11. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

12. Hollow Knight

13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

14. Uno

15. Hungry Shark World

16. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

17. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

18. Doom 3

19. Minigolf Adventure

20. FAR: Lone Sails

21. Blazing Beaks

22. Green Hell

23. The Room

24. Wheel of Fortune

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

28. Rise Eterna

29. Trivia For Dummies

30. Five Nights at Freddy’s