Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection – $39.59 ($59.99)

– Aegis Defenders – $4.99 ($19.99)

– AER: Memories of Old – $1.99 ($19.99)

– A Hat in Time – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Amnesia: Collection – $4.49 ($29.99)

– Among Us – $3.75 ($5.00)

– Another World – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Ashen – $11.99 ($39.99)

– Badland: Game of the Year Edition – $1.99 ($5.99)

– Balan Wonderworld – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Batman: The Enemy Within – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Batman: The Telltale Series – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Bee Simulator – $11.99 ($39.99)

– BioShock: The Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Blazing Chrome – $6.79 ($16.99)

– Blossom Tales – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Blue Fire – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bomber Crew – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Borderlands Legendary Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Brawlout – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bridge Constructor Portal – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Burnout Paradise Remastered – $9.89 ($29.99)

– Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Carto – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Child of Light Ultimate Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Collection of Mana – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Crypt of the NecroDancer – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Crysis 2 Remastered – $17.99 ($29.99)

– Crysis 3 Remastered – $17.99 ($29.99)

– Dead by Daylight – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Descenders – $12.49 ($24.99)

– Devil May Cry – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Dodgeball Academia – $18.74 ($24.99)

– Don’t Starve – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Donut County – $3.79 ($12.99)

– Double Cross – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $7.99 ($49.99)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Dragon Marked for Death – $8.24 ($14.99)

– Dragon Quest – $3.24 ($4.99)

– Dragon Quest II – $4.21 ($6.49)

– Dragon Quest III – $8.11 ($12.49)

– Dungeon Encounters – $20.99 ($29.99)

– Earthlock – $5.68 ($29.90)

– Eldest Souls – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Embr – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Epic Chef – $14.99 ($24.99)

– FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Figment – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Final Fantasy IX – $10.49 ($20.99)

– Final Fantasy VII – $7.99 ($15.99)

– Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s – $4.79 ($7.99)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $4.79 ($7.99)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – $4.79 ($7.99)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – $4.79 ($7.99)

– Florence – $1.99 ($5.99)

– Flynn: Son of Crimson – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Forager – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Forgotton Anne – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Gang Beasts – $20.99 ($29.99)

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Going Under – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Gone Home – $4.49 ($14.99)

– Gorogoa – $4.49 ($14.99)

– Greak: Memories of Azur – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! – $35.99 ($59.99)

– GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Hand of Fate 2 – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Horizon Chase Turbo – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Hotshot Racing – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Hungry Shark World – $1.99 ($9.99)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Hypnospace Outlaw – $7.99 ($19.99)

– I Am Dead – $9.99 ($19.99)

– I Am Setsuna – $19.99 ($39.99)

– If Found… – $6.49 ($12.99)

– Ikenfell – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Invisibile, Inc. – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Jenny LeClue: Detectivu – $3.99 ($24.99)

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Kid Trip – $1.99 ($3.99)

– Kunai – $6.79 ($16.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Last Stop – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Legend of Mana – $20.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Lost in Random – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Lost Sphear – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Mark of the Ninja: Remastered – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Mars Horizon – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man 11 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Metro 2033 Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $11.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Hunter Rise – $39.59 ($59.99)

– Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – $39.59 ($59.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Murder by Numbers – $7.49 ($14.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice – $9.59 ($59.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $20.99 ($59.99)

– Narita Boy – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $9.99 ($39.99)

– NEO: The World Ends with You – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition – $2.49 ($24.99)

– Oceanhorn – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Oceanhorn 2 – $22.49 ($29.99)

– Octahedron: Transfixed Edition – $5.19 ($12.99)

– Okami HD – $9.99 ($19.99)

– OlliOlli World – $23.99 ($29.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $6.39 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $17.99 ($59.99)

– One Step From Eden – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Oninaki – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Oninaki – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Pang Adventures – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Paradise Killer – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Pato Box – $2.24 ($14.99)

– PC Building Simulator – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Perception – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Postal Redux – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Pumpkin Jack – $13.49 ($29.99)

– Quarantine Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– R-Type Dimensions EX – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Resident Evil – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 0 – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 4 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 5 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil 6 – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Ring of Pain – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Riptide GP: Renegade – $4.99 ($9.99)

– RIVE: Ultimate Edition – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Riverbond – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Rogue Heroes – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Roki – $6.79 ($19.990

– Romancing SaGa 3 – $20.29 ($28.99)

– SaGa Frontier Remastered – $17.49 ($24.99)

– Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – $16.99 ($19.99)

– Sayonara Wild Hearts – $7.79 ($12.99)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Serial Cleaner – $2.24 ($14.99)

– Shinsekai: Into the Depths – $14.99 ($19.99)

– Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Slay the Spire – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Slime-san – $4.19 ($11.99)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Space Crew: Legendary Edition – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Spelunker Party – $14.99 ($29.99)

– SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – $4.94 ($14.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $11.99 ($59.99)

– Star Ocean First Departure R – $8.39 ($20.99)

– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Streets of Rage 4 – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Subsurface Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Summer in Mara – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Supraland – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Swords & Soldiers – $1.99 ($7.49)

– Tails of Iron – $16.74 ($24.99)

– Telling Lies – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Tens! – $1.99 ($9.99)

– The Artful Escape – $14.99 ($19.99)

– The Flame in the Flood – $2.99 ($14.99)

– The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa – $8.99 ($14.99)

– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $24.99 ($39.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $12.49 ($24.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – $19.49 ($29.99)

– The Outer Worlds – $23.99 ($59.99)

– The Sinking City – $9.99 ($49.99)

– The Turning Test – $2.99 ($19.99)

– The Wild at Heart – $19.99 ($24.99)

– TOHU – $8.99 ($14.99)

– Toki Tori – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Toki Tori 2+ – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Tools Up! – $1.99 ($19.99)

– To the Moon – $8.39 ($11.99)

– Trials of Mana – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Trials of Mana – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Trials Rising – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Tricky Towers – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – $8.99 ($14.99)

– Twelve Minutes – $17.49 ($24.99)

– Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 HD – $17.99 ($29.99)

– Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Underhero – $8.49 ($16.99)

– Unrailed! – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Unravel Two – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Unsighted – $15.99 ($19.99)

– Valfaris & Slain Double Pack – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Vasara Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Velocity 2X – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – $22.49 ($29.99)

– Void Bastards – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Wandersong – $4.99 ($19.99)

– West of Loathing – $5.94 ($11.00)

– What Remains of Edith Finch – $5.99 ($19.99)

– What the Golf? – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Wildfire – $8.99 ($14.99)

– Windjammers – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Wizard of Legend – $6.39 ($15.99)

– Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $7.99 ($19.99)

– World of Final Fantasy Maxima – $15.99 ($39.99)

– XCOM 2 Collection – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Yes, Your Grace – $2.99 ($19.99)

– Ys Origin – $7.99 ($19.99)