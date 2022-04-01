SEGA / Atlus lance des promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch et 3DS !

NIS America lance les promotions de fin d’année via l’eShop Nintendo Switch et 3DS.

Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera (uniquement pour la Nintendo Switch). L’ensemble des promotions ci-dessous sont disponibles sur l’eShop US et chez nous.

Nintendo Switch

– Citizens of Space – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $41.99 ($59.990

– Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe Edition – $34.99 ($69.99)

– Puyo Puyo Champions – $2.99 ($9.99)

– Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $2.99 ($14.99)

– SEGA Ages Alex Kidd in Miracle World – $3.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Columns II – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Gain Ground – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Ichidant-R – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Out Run – $4.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – $4.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Shinobi – $4.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Space Harrier – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Virtua Racing – $4.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Genesis Classics – $11.99 ($29.99)

– SolSeraph – $2.99 ($14.99)

– Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe – $31.49 ($44.99)

– Sonic Forces – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Sonic Mania – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $29.99 ($49.99)

– Team Sonic Racing – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Team Sonic Racing + Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $24.99 ($49.99)

– The Ultimate Sonic Bundle – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $27.99 ($39.99)

3DS

– 7th Dragon III Code: VFD – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Persona Q: Shadows of the Labyrinth – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure – $7.99 ($19.99)

– SEGA 3D Classics Collection – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei IV – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Sonic Generations – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Sonic Lost World – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Stella Glow – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Super Monkey Ball 3D – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Team Sonic Racing – $9.99 ($19.99)