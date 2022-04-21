Les sorties et nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
Metal Tales Overkill
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
8 Ball Clash
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
Anuchard
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
Burger Bistro Story
Castle Formers
Catana
CosmicBreak Gun & Slash
Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition
Dragon Caffi
Evasion From Hell
Funny Car Wash: Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers
Galactic Wars EX
Galagi Shooter
Horror Stories
In the Moon
Japanese Nekosama Escape: The Old Inn
Lila’s Sky Ark
MotoGP 22
NeonLore
orbit.industries
Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles: Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys
Rainbow Yggdrasil
Revita
Roguebook
Rotund Zero
Sakura Angels
Samurai Bringer
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Super Mega Zero
The Last Friend
Wild West Crops
Wizard Mike

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

  • NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

  • NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • The Last Friend
  • Deadcraft

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−50%
Bamerang 3,24 €
Switch 6,49 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−50% Gnomes Garden 2 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−50% Outbreak 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−50% Outbreak Lost Hope 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−35%
Guild Of Darksteel 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Bleed 2 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30%
El Hijo — A Wild West Tale 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−60%
Caladrius Blaze 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−60% Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Unexplored 3 €
Switch 15 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−75% Jotun: Valhalla Edition 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−80% Planet Alpha 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Lord Of The Click 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−80% Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−50% Chasm 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−60%
Narita Boy 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−50%
The Sokoban 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
11/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Sky Rogue 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% Verlet Swing 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Stranded Deep 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−30% Taimumari: Complete Edition 9,30 €
Switch 13,29 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Nine Parchments 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−50% Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Sword Of The Necromancer 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Drift Legends 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−70% Shikhondo: Soul Eater 4,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30% Rune Lord 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Acalesia 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Bleed 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30% Lanternium 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−35%
The Magister 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Raging Justice 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 7,87 €
Switch 52,49 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−66%
Rollin’ Eggz 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 7,57 €
Switch 50,49 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−75%
The Room 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Pile Up! Box By Box 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−75%
Sheltered 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−66%
Cake Laboratory 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−35%
Unto The End 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−65% Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−50%
The Last Friend 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−73%
Run The Fan 0,99 €
Switch 3,79 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Skydrift Infinity 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−85%
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 6,89 €
Switch 45,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Monster Slayers 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30% In-Vert 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Black Paradox 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−85% The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Dark Sauce 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Blood And Guts Bundle 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Epic Chef 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Rusty Gun 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Boreal Blade 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−80% Mugsters 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Super Pixel Racers 5,19 €
Switch 12,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85% Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 5,69 €
Switch 37,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−60% Brawlout 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−80% Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−30% Oliver’s Adventures In The Fairyland 4,40 €
Switch 6,29 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Odallus: The Dark Call 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Stunt Kite Party 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−75%
Uncanny Valley 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−30% Chop Is Dish 2,10 €
Switch 3 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Going Under 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−75% Ageless 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Kuukiyomi 3: Consider It More And More!! — Father To Son 2,19 €
Switch 4,39 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−40% The House Of Da Vinci 2 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−30%
Of Tanks And Demons III 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Outbreak: The New Nightmare 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−35%
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Automachef 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Anti Hero Bundle 6,14 €
Switch 40,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75% Super Magbot 4,49 €
Switch 17,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−75% Sundered: Eldritch Edition 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−85% Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 5,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Reverse Crawl 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Glass Masquerade Double Pack 3,29 €
Switch 21,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Tower Of Time 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−85%
Digerati Best Sellers 7,79 €
Switch 51,97 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Trine Enchanted Edition 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Memories 14 €
Switch 20 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−50% Outbreak: Epidemic 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Overcooked! 2 10,62 €
Switch 42,49 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Nonogram Minimal 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Trine 2: Complete Story 4,24 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Greak: Memories Of Azur 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Liege Dragon 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Revenant Dogma 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Aer Memories Of Old 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
The Long Journey Home 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Revenant Saga 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−65%
Animus 3,14 €
Switch 8,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Unrailed! 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Deponia 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Fernz Gate 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Felix The Reaper 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
State Of Mind 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Anna’s Quest 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−30% Crisis Wing 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Jars 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−57%
Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 7,30 €
Switch 16,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−57%
Animus: Revenant 10,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−90%
The Dark Eye: Chains Of Satinav 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Enter Digiton: Heart Of Corruption 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Chaos On Deponia 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−57%
Counter Recon: The First Mission 7,30 €
Switch 16,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−65%
Bullet Battle: Evolution 5,94 €
Switch 16,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Pretty Girls Panic! 3,59 €
Switch 5,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Hashihime Of The Old Book Town Append 37,18 €
Switch 53,12 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−90%
The Dark Eye: Memoria 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−57%
Dark Water: Slime Invader 7,30 €
Switch 16,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Silence 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Shift Happens 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
22/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Asdivine Cross 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Little Nightmares II 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Figment 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21/05/2022 00:59
−45%
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid 10,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
04/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Headsnatchers 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−66%
Still There 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Little Nightmares Complete Edition 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 35,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Super Arcade Soccer 1,39 €
Switch 6,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−55% Darts Up 1,34 €
Switch 2,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−40% Raiders Of The Lost Island 6,47 €
Switch 10,79 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−80% Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−66%
Horned Knight 1,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−80% Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
−80% Halloween Snowball Bubble 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Purrs In Heaven 1,39 €
Switch 6,99 €
18/05/2022 00:59
