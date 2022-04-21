Les sorties et nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Metal Tales Overkill

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

8 Ball Clash

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Anuchard

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

Burger Bistro Story

Castle Formers

Catana

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash

Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition

Dragon Caffi

Evasion From Hell

Funny Car Wash: Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers

Galactic Wars EX

Galagi Shooter

Horror Stories

In the Moon

Japanese Nekosama Escape: The Old Inn

Lila’s Sky Ark

MotoGP 22

NeonLore

orbit.industries

Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles: Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys

Rainbow Yggdrasil

Revita

Roguebook

Rotund Zero

Sakura Angels

Samurai Bringer

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Super Mega Zero

The Last Friend

Wild West Crops

Wizard Mike

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

The Last Friend

Deadcraft

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :