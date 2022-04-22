Splatoon 3 sortira le 9 septembre sur Nintendo Switch + l’Octo Expansion DLC gratuit pour les membres du NSO

Plus d’informations à venir d’ici peu.
INKoming! #Splatoon3 splashes down on #NintendoSwitch 9/9!
Get an early look at the game with this fresh Turf War gameplay!
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022
Ahoy #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! You can now enjoy the #Splatoon2: Octo Expansion DLC as part of your membership at no additional cost.
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022
Tyrannus
Et ba dis donc Nintendo fait fort cette semaine :D. Après perso je passe mon chemin pour Splatoon 3
Kuroro
Ca explique pouruqoi ils ont décalé Xenoblade 3. Pour pas sortir deux gros titres en même temps.
fire_akuma
Fire emblem W, Mario Foot, live a live et Xeno en moins d’un mois, je pense justement que ça n’a rien a voir ^^
Rabkitu
Vivement ! Les nouveaux spéciaux sont trop cool plus le déplacement d’esquive sur le côté je kiff des jolies kill pour cette suite <3