Splatoon 3 sortira le 9 septembre sur Nintendo Switch + l’Octo Expansion DLC gratuit pour les membres du NSO

Plus d’informations à venir d’ici peu.

Get an early look at the game with this fresh Turf War gameplay!

Ahoy #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! You can now enjoy the #Splatoon2: Octo Expansion DLC as part of your membership at no additional cost.

Not a member? Join today! https://t.co/E9AnYyH01N pic.twitter.com/pt3Ufk0d0k

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022