Splatoon 3 sortira le 9 septembre sur Nintendo Switch + l’Octo Expansion DLC gratuit pour les membres du NSO

Plus d’informations à venir d’ici peu.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FQ80rb0WUAI1F0K?format=jpg&name=large

  1. Et ba dis donc Nintendo fait fort cette semaine :D. Après perso je passe mon chemin pour Splatoon 3

  2. Ca explique pouruqoi ils ont décalé Xenoblade 3. Pour pas sortir deux gros titres en même temps.

    • Fire emblem W, Mario Foot, live a live et Xeno en moins d’un mois, je pense justement que ça n’a rien a voir ^^

  3. Vivement ! Les nouveaux spéciaux sont trop cool plus le déplacement d’esquive sur le côté je kiff des jolies kill pour cette suite <3

