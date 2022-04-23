Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. Nintendo Switch Sports

4. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

7. Minecraft

8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

9. Little Nightmares

10. Don’t Starve Together

11. Among Us

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

14. Overcooked 2

15. Cuphead

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. MLB The Show 22

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. This War of Mine

20. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

21. Stardew Valley

22. The House of the Dead: Remake

23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

24. Sonic Mania

25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

26. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

27. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

28. Sonic Forces

29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Little Nightmares

2. Don’t Starve Together

3. Among Us

4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

5. Cuphead

6. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

7. Stardew Valley

8. The House of the Dead: Remake

9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

11. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

12. Quake

13. Hentai Uni

14. Nobody Saves the World

15. Hollow Knight

16. Pathway

17. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

18. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off

19. Blasphemous

20. The Escapists

21. Outlast

22. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

24. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

25. Cat Cafe Manager

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

27. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

28. Cooking Simulator

29. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

30. Outlast II