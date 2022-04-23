Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
3. Nintendo Switch Sports
4. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
7. Minecraft
8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
9. Little Nightmares
10. Don’t Starve Together
11. Among Us
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
14. Overcooked 2
15. Cuphead
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. MLB The Show 22
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. This War of Mine
20. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
21. Stardew Valley
22. The House of the Dead: Remake
23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
24. Sonic Mania
25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
26. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
27. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
28. Sonic Forces
29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Little Nightmares
2. Don’t Starve Together
3. Among Us
4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
5. Cuphead
6. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
7. Stardew Valley
8. The House of the Dead: Remake
9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
11. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
12. Quake
13. Hentai Uni
14. Nobody Saves the World
15. Hollow Knight
16. Pathway
17. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
18. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off
19. Blasphemous
20. The Escapists
21. Outlast
22. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
24. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
25. Cat Cafe Manager
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
27. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
28. Cooking Simulator
29. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2
30. Outlast II