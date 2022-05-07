Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports

2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

8. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Mario Party Superstars

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Among Us

13. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

14. Stardew Valley

15. Just Dance 2022

16. Cooking Simulator

17. Cuphead

18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

19. Hades

20. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

21. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

22. Monopoly

23. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

24. Hungry Shark World

25. Don’t Starve Together

26. Uno

27. Bugsnax

28. Thief Simulator

29. Mortal Kombat 11

30. MLB The Show 22

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

3. Among Us

4. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

5. Stardew Valley

6. Cooking Simulator

7. Cuphead

8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

9. Hungry Shark World

10. Don’t Starve Together

11. Uno

12. Bugsnax

13. Thief Simulator

14. Arise: A Simple Story

15. Real Boxing 2

16. Cozy Grove

17. Chex Quest

18. Hollow Knight

19. Star Wars: Republic Commando

20. Quake

21. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

22. Figment

23. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition

24. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

25. Surgeon Simulator CPR

26. Animal Valley

27. The House of the Dead: Remake

28. Wychwood

29. Final Fantasy VII

30. Wheel of Fortune