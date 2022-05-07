Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
8. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Mario Party Superstars
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Among Us
13. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
14. Stardew Valley
15. Just Dance 2022
16. Cooking Simulator
17. Cuphead
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. Hades
20. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
21. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
22. Monopoly
23. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
24. Hungry Shark World
25. Don’t Starve Together
26. Uno
27. Bugsnax
28. Thief Simulator
29. Mortal Kombat 11
30. MLB The Show 22

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
3. Among Us
4. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
5. Stardew Valley
6. Cooking Simulator
7. Cuphead
8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
9. Hungry Shark World
10. Don’t Starve Together
11. Uno
12. Bugsnax
13. Thief Simulator
14. Arise: A Simple Story
15. Real Boxing 2
16. Cozy Grove
17. Chex Quest
18. Hollow Knight
19. Star Wars: Republic Commando
20. Quake
21. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
22. Figment
23. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
24. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
25. Surgeon Simulator CPR
26. Animal Valley
27. The House of the Dead: Remake
28. Wychwood
29. Final Fantasy VII
30. Wheel of Fortune

