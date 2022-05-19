Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Cotton Reboot
Bad Writer
Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
Deadcraft
Divination
Egg Runner
Galacticon
Goetia 2
Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
PigShip and the Giant Wolf
Puzzle Collection
Regular Factory: Escape Room
Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special
Super Hero Driving School
The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of
The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection
There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas
They Always Run
Will Die Alone
World Map: Crafted City Builder

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

  • Kirby 64

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

  • NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Touken Ranbu Warriors

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Coloring Book
  • DEADCRAFT
  • Furi
  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

−75%
Smoots World Cup Tennis 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Indiecalypse 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Mystic Fate 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50% V.O.I.D. 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Reknum 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Smoots Summer Games 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Headspun 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Golem Gates 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Spidersolitaire Black 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Spartan Fist 3,12 €
Switch 12,49 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Rune Factory 5 41,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
02/06/2022 00:59
−63%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Freakout: Calamity TV Show 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Demon Pit 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Signs Of The Sojourner 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−30%
From Heaven To Earth 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−33%
#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle 3,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−40%
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 15,59 €
Switch 25,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−60%
European Conqueror X 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Death Park 2 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Ghoulboy 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Incredible Mandy 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−40% Instant Sports Tennis 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−63%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Aery — Calm Mind 2 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−67%
Nerf Legends 16,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60% A Dark Room 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Solstice Chronicles: Mia 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−65%
Curious Expedition 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Super Blood Hockey 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Button Button Up! 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Glitch’s Trip 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Super Punch Patrol 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Regions Of Ruin 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−40%
Chess Cartoons 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
08/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Mahluk Dark Demon 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Goblin Sword 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Elliot 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Light Up The Room 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Slain: Back From Hell 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−80% Limbo 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Nefarious 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−75% Goosebumps The Game 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−90%
A Hole New World 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−50%
The Lost Cube 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Evil Inside 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Antarctica 88 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−85% Inside 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30/05/2022 00:59
−85% Super Hyperactive Ninja 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Shelter Generations 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−60%
World Conqueror X 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−50% Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika 4 €
Switch 8 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Emma: Lost In Memories 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Caveman Warriors 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−67%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All 16,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75% Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Legendary Eleven 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−40%
Insert Before Flight 7,49 €
Switch 12,49 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Gunman Clive HD Collection 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−85%
The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 1,94 €
Switch 12,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 4,57 €
Switch 30,49 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Dreamball 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
The Last Dead End 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Valfaris 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Omega Strike 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−75% Air Conflicts: Secret Wars 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Space Revenge 5,49 €
Switch 10,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Street Racer Underground 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−30% Cards Of The Dead 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Retro Pixel Racers 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Bleed Complete Bundle 4,19 €
Switch 27,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−75% Neonwall 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75% 1979 Revolution: Black Friday 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Ellen 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−40%
Curious Expedition 2 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Eight Dragons 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Wizodd 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Evasion From Hell 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Exodemon 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Max And The Book Of Chaos 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−80%
In Celebration Of Violence 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Kauil’s Treasure 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−66%
Zombie Scrapper 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Furwind 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Letter Quest Remastered 1,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Wildbus 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Spirit Arena 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−88%
Gunma’s Ambition -You And Me Are Gunma- 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Tower Of Babel — No Mercy 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Train Station Simulator 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−50%
To The Top, Mammoth! 5 €
Switch 10 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Street Outlaws: The List 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−50%
The Shapeshifting Detective 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Cube Raiders 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−40%
Guild Of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
02/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Aery Early Birds Bundle 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Soul Axiom Rebooted 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Rodent Warriors 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Tamashii 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Underhero 5,09 €
Switch 16,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−35%
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 16,89 €
Switch 25,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Snakeybus 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−66% Guess The Character 1 €
Switch 2,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50% Minigolf Tour 5,49 €
Switch 10,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Smoots Golf 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
19/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Mechstermination Force 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Buildings Have Feelings Too! 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Foreclosed 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Super Soccer Blast: America Vs Europe 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−60%
Cloudpunk 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−60% Sound Waves 1,80 €
Switch 4,50 €
08/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−80% The Count Lucanor 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−70% Spy Chameleon 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−84%
Route Me Mail And Delivery Co 1,05 €
Switch 6,59 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−80% Battle Group 2 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−80% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−60% Spirit Of The North 8,39 €
Switch 20,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−70%
Super Sports Blast 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Bounty Battle 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−65%
Struggling 4,54 €
Switch 12,99 €
08/06/2022 00:59
−65%
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition 20,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
08/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission 8,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
28/05/2022 00:59
−65%
Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 10,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
08/06/2022 00:59
−50% Furi 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17/06/2022 00:59
−35%
Kubi Adventures 1,61 €
Switch 2,49 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−30%
My Universe — Interior Designer 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−33%
No Straight Roads 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−88% Grand Guilds 1,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
06/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Dark Arcana: The Carnival 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
06/06/2022 00:59
−85% Dungeonoid 1,04 €
Switch 6,99 €
14/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 5,98 €
Switch 39,90 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Gordian Rooms: A Curious Heritage 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/05/2022 00:59
−80% Big Crown: Showdown 2,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−90%
Syberia 3 4,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−33%
Driving School Sim 9,90 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80% Flashback 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−33%
Keywe 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−30%
My Universe — Puppies & Kittens 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Marsupilami — Hoobadventure 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Disjunction 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Sports & Adventure Pinball 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
14/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Radical Rabbit Stew 3,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Little Friends: Dogs & Cats 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−77% Towertale 1,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
06/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Syberia 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
07/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
16/06/2022 00:59
−70% Headup Adventure Bundle 17,09 €
Switch 56,97 €
15/06/2022 00:59
−50% Story Of A Gladiator 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Dimension Drive 1,94 €
Switch 12,99 €
28/05/2022 00:59
−50% Dark Quest 2 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Potata: Fairy Flower 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−66%
Cubicity 2,03 €
Switch 5,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−30%
Cresteaju 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
30/05/2022 00:59
−90%
#Racedierun 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−90%
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption 4,74 €
Switch 18,99 €
23/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Eyes: The Horror Game 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−66%
Stickman: Far East Battle 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Door Kickers 1,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−60% Miners Races 1,03 €
Switch 2,59 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−85%
Welcome To Primrose Lake 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−75% Lost Wing 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
27/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Plumber Hero 1,14 €
Switch 2,29 €
13/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
28/05/2022 00:59
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Laisser un commentaire

Mot de passe perdu

Veuillez entrer votre nom d’utilisateur ou votre adresse e-mail. Vous recevrez un lien pour créer un nouveau mot de passe par e-mail.

S'inscrire