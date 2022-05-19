Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|
|Smoots World Cup Tennis
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Indiecalypse
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Mystic Fate
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|V.O.I.D.
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Reknum
|1,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Smoots Summer Games
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Headspun
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Golem Gates
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Spidersolitaire Black
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,09 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Spartan Fist
|3,12 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Rune Factory 5
|41,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Freakout: Calamity TV Show
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Demon Pit
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Signs Of The Sojourner
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|19,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|From Heaven To Earth
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle
|3,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|15,59 €
|Switch
|25,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|European Conqueror X
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Death Park 2
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Ghoulboy
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Incredible Mandy
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−40%
|Instant Sports Tennis
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Aery — Calm Mind 2
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Nerf Legends
|16,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|A Dark Room
|2,79 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Solstice Chronicles: Mia
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Curious Expedition
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Blood Hockey
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Button Button Up!
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Glitch’s Trip
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Punch Patrol
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Regions Of Ruin
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Chess Cartoons
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|
|Mahluk Dark Demon
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Goblin Sword
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Elliot
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Light Up The Room
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Slain: Back From Hell
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Limbo
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|Nefarious
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Goosebumps The Game
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|A Hole New World
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Lost Cube
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Evil Inside
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Rapala Fishing Pro Series
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Antarctica 88
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|−85%
|Inside
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|−85%
|Super Hyperactive Ninja
|1,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Shelter Generations
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|World Conqueror X
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika
|4 €
|Switch
|8 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Emma: Lost In Memories
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Caveman Warriors
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
|16,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Legendary Eleven
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Insert Before Flight
|7,49 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gunman Clive HD Collection
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human
|1,94 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Horror Bundle Vol. 1
|4,57 €
|Switch
|30,49 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dreamball
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Last Dead End
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
|2,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Valfaris
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Omega Strike
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Space Revenge
|5,49 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Street Racer Underground
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|−30%
|Cards Of The Dead
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Retro Pixel Racers
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|4,19 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Neonwall
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Ellen
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Curious Expedition 2
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|
|Eight Dragons
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Wizodd
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Evasion From Hell
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Exodemon
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Max And The Book Of Chaos
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|In Celebration Of Violence
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Kauil’s Treasure
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Zombie Scrapper
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Furwind
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Letter Quest Remastered
|1,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Wildbus
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Spirit Arena
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gunma’s Ambition -You And Me Are Gunma-
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Tower Of Babel — No Mercy
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Train Station Simulator
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|To The Top, Mammoth!
|5 €
|Switch
|10 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Street Outlaws: The List
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Cube Raiders
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Guild Of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|
|Aery Early Birds Bundle
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Soul Axiom Rebooted
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Rodent Warriors
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Tamashii
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Underhero
|5,09 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|16,89 €
|Switch
|25,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Snakeybus
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−66%
|Guess The Character
|1 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Minigolf Tour
|5,49 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Smoots Golf
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19/06/2022 00:59
|
|Mechstermination Force
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Foreclosed
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Soccer Blast: America Vs Europe
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Cloudpunk
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Sound Waves
|1,80 €
|Switch
|4,50 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−80%
|The Count Lucanor
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Spy Chameleon
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Route Me Mail And Delivery Co
|1,05 €
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Battle Group 2
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Candle: The Power Of The Flame
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Spirit Of The North
|8,39 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Sports Blast
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Bounty Battle
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Struggling
|4,54 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|
|Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
|20,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
|8,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|28/05/2022 00:59
|
|Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|10,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Furi
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|17/06/2022 00:59
|
|Kubi Adventures
|1,61 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|My Universe — Interior Designer
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|No Straight Roads
|16,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|−88%
|Grand Guilds
|1,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|06/06/2022 00:59
|
|Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir
|6,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dark Arcana: The Carnival
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|06/06/2022 00:59
|−85%
|Dungeonoid
|1,04 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|14/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2
|5,98 €
|Switch
|39,90 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gordian Rooms: A Curious Heritage
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Big Crown: Showdown
|2,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Syberia 3
|4,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Driving School Sim
|9,90 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−80%
|Flashback
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Keywe
|16,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|My Universe — Puppies & Kittens
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Marsupilami — Hoobadventure
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Disjunction
|7,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Sports & Adventure Pinball
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14/06/2022 00:59
|
|Radical Rabbit Stew
|3,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Little Friends: Dogs & Cats
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|−77%
|Towertale
|1,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|06/06/2022 00:59
|
|Syberia
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|07/06/2022 00:59
|
|Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers
|1,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Headup Adventure Bundle
|17,09 €
|Switch
|56,97 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Story Of A Gladiator
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dimension Drive
|1,94 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|28/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Dark Quest 2
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Cubicity
|2,03 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Cresteaju
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|#Racedierun
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption
|4,74 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Stickman: Far East Battle
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Door Kickers
|1,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Miners Races
|1,03 €
|Switch
|2,59 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Welcome To Primrose Lake
|1,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Lost Wing
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Plumber Hero
|1,14 €
|Switch
|2,29 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28/05/2022 00:59