Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Cotton Reboot

Bad Writer

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale

Deadcraft

Divination

Egg Runner

Galacticon

Goetia 2

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition

PigShip and the Giant Wolf

Puzzle Collection

Regular Factory: Escape Room

Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special

Super Hero Driving School

The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of

The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection

There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas

They Always Run

Will Die Alone

World Map: Crafted City Builder

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Kirby 64

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Touken Ranbu Warriors

Les DLC de la semaine :

Coloring Book

DEADCRAFT

Furi

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :