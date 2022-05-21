Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
7. Stardew Valley
8. NBA 2K22
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Among Us
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
14. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
15. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
16. Cuphead
17. Arise: A Simple Story
18. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
20. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
21. Ni no Kuni
22. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
24. Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
27. Slime Rancher
28. Hades
29. Monster Hunter Rise
30. MLB The Show 22
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
4. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
5. Cuphead
6. Arise: A Simple Story
7. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
8. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
10. Slime Rancher
11. Hollow Knight
12. Subnautica
13. Bugsnax
14. Human: Fall Flat
15. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
16. The Gardens Between
17. Mini Motorways
18. Soundfall
19. House Flipper
20. Boomerang Fu
21. Cozy Grove
22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
25. Don’t Starve Together
26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Figment
29. Seven Pirates H
30. Dungeons of Dreadrock