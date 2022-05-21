Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports

2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

7. Stardew Valley

8. NBA 2K22

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Among Us

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

14. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

15. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

16. Cuphead

17. Arise: A Simple Story

18. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

20. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

21. Ni no Kuni

22. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

24. Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

27. Slime Rancher

28. Hades

29. Monster Hunter Rise

30. MLB The Show 22

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

4. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

5. Cuphead

6. Arise: A Simple Story

7. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

8. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

10. Slime Rancher

11. Hollow Knight

12. Subnautica

13. Bugsnax

14. Human: Fall Flat

15. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

16. The Gardens Between

17. Mini Motorways

18. Soundfall

19. House Flipper

20. Boomerang Fu

21. Cozy Grove

22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

25. Don’t Starve Together

26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Figment

29. Seven Pirates H

30. Dungeons of Dreadrock