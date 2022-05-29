Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma No Comments Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Minecraft
3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
6. NBA 2K22
7. Stardew Valley
8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Among Us
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Inside
14. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
15. Subnautica
16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
17. Cuphead
18. Just Dance 2022
19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
21. Unravel Two
22. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
23. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
26. Limbo
27. MLB The Show 22
28. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
29. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
30. Hollow Knight

