Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports

2. Minecraft

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

6. NBA 2K22

7. Stardew Valley

8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Among Us

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Inside

14. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

15. Subnautica

16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

17. Cuphead

18. Just Dance 2022

19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

21. Unravel Two

22. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

23. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

26. Limbo

27. MLB The Show 22

28. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

29. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

30. Hollow Knight