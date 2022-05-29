Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Minecraft
3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
6. NBA 2K22
7. Stardew Valley
8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Among Us
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Inside
14. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
15. Subnautica
16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
17. Cuphead
18. Just Dance 2022
19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
21. Unravel Two
22. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
23. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
26. Limbo
27. MLB The Show 22
28. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
29. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
30. Hollow Knight