Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Celeste
5. Cuphead
6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
7. Green Hell
8. Sonic Origins
9. Hollow Knight
10. Neon White
11. Human: Fall Flat
12. Terraria
13. Cooking Simulator
14. Dicey Dungeons
15. Inside
16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
17. Kill It With Fire
18. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
19. Thief Simulator
20. Clustertruck
21. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
22. Crypt of the NecroDancer
23. Wytchwood
24. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
25. Shantae
26. Cattails
27. Limbo
28. Slime Rancher
29. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
30. Resident Evil 6
