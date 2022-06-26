Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Celeste

5. Cuphead

6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

7. Green Hell

8. Sonic Origins

9. Hollow Knight

10. Neon White

11. Human: Fall Flat

12. Terraria

13. Cooking Simulator

14. Dicey Dungeons

15. Inside

16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

17. Kill It With Fire

18. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

19. Thief Simulator

20. Clustertruck

21. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

22. Crypt of the NecroDancer

23. Wytchwood

24. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

25. Shantae

26. Cattails

27. Limbo

28. Slime Rancher

29. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off

30. Resident Evil 6

Download-Only Games

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Celeste

5. Cuphead

6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

7. Green Hell

8. Sonic Origins

9. Hollow Knight

10. Neon White

11. Human: Fall Flat

12. Terraria

13. Cooking Simulator

14. Dicey Dungeons

15. Inside

16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

17. Kill It With Fire

18. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

19. Thief Simulator

20. Clustertruck

21. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

22. Crypt of the NecroDancer

23. Wytchwood

24. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

25. Shantae

26. Cattails

27. Limbo

28. Slime Rancher

29. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off

30. Resident Evil 6