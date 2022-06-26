Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 19 au 25 juin 2022:
Classement toutes ventes :
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
- Among Us
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Stardew Vallew
- Celeste
- Green Hell
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Cuphead
- Unravel Two
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- This War of Mine Complete Edition
- Minecraft
- Super Bomberman R
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja storm 4: Road to Boruto
- Hades
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sonic Forces Edition bonus numérique
- Instant Sports
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- GRIS
- L’aventure Layton : Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires – Edition Deluxe
- Spiritfarer
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Celeste
- Green Hell
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Cuphead
- Thief Simulator
- Football Cup 2021
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Bastion
- Cooking Simulator
- TowerFall
- 911 Operator
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Slime Rancher – Plortable Edition
- Broforce
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- MotoGP22
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Dicey Dungeon
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords
- Worms W.M.D
- Pikuniku
- Unpacking
- UNO
- Heave Ho
- Summer in Mara
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Death’s Door
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Et, comme chaque dimanche, n'oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l'émission, à bientôt !
