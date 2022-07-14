Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch et 3DS.

Les sorties de la semaine :

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Time on Frog Island

Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Cursed Island

Darker Skies

Firefighter: Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator

First Time in Paris: Collector’s Edition

Galactic Pioneer

Growbot

Hell Pages

House Builder

HunterX

Krut: The Mythic Wings

Kursk

Loud

Marimo Vs. I.A.S.

Mothmen 1966

Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition

Pixel Game Maker Series Jetman

Rayland

Running on Magic

Sengoku Princess

Shred! Remastered

Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 Bundle

Super UFO Fighter

Superola Champion Edition

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown

The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter

Universal Flight Simulator

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder

Worth Life

Nintendo 3DS :

Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters

Nintendo Switch Online :



Pokémon Puzzle League

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix −70% Crown Trick 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Forestry — The Simulation 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Firefighters — Airport Heroes 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Omega Strike 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Snakeybus 3,59 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −90% Ghoulboy 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Nefarious 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Tangledeep 8,50 € Switch 17 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Luberman And The Legend Of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 28 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Toridama: Brave Challenge 0,99 € Switch 5,09 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −70% Professional Farmer: American Dream 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Firefighters: Airport Fire Department 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Resident Evil 4 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Valfaris 7,49 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% 1979 Revolution: Black Friday 1,79 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −90% Horror Bundle Vol. 1 3,04 € Switch 30,49 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% Slain: Back From Hell 2,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Electronic Super Joy 1,59 € Switch 7,99 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −33% Floating Farmer 1,99 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Air Conflicts: Secret Wars 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% Party Golf 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% Party Crashers 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Signs Of The Sojourner 7,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Resident Evil 6 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% My Time At Portia 7,49 € Switch 29,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Overcooked: Special Edition 3,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% Letter Quest Remastered 1,79 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% Bleed Complete Bundle 4,19 € Switch 27,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −40% Rise Of The Slime 8,39 € Switch 13,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Kuukiyomi: Consider It! 2,19 € Switch 4,39 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −70% Joe’s Diner 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −93% Car Mechanic Simulator 0,99 € Switch 14,99 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −75% Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair 7,49 € Switch 29,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 2,39 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Glass Masquerade 2,39 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −90% A Hole New World 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Dungeon Of The Endless 3,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Demon Pit 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −69% Monster Prom: XXL 4,95 € Switch 15,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −75% In Celebration Of Violence 3,24 € Switch 12,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −41% Sayonara Wild Hearts 6,99 € Switch 11,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Pineview Drive 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Resident Evil 0 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Bit Dungeon+ 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Mountain Rescue Simulator 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Silver Falls Episode Prelude 4,19 € Switch 6,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −63% Florence 1,99 € Switch 5,49 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Kirakira Stars Idol Project Memories 14 € Switch 20 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −34% The Artful Escape 11,49 € Switch 17,49 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Gone Home 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Overcooked! 2 8,49 € Switch 16,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Donut County 3,49 € Switch 11,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Tamashii 3,59 € Switch 11,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −43% Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 12,99 € Switch 22,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Moving Out 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Cathedral 6,99 € Switch 13,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% The Escapists: Complete Edition 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Space Blaze 8,99 € Switch 29,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Blasphemous 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −60% Gnomes Garden: Lost King 3,51 € Switch 8,79 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Light Fall 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Metro Simulator 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Thenightfall 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Underhero 5,09 € Switch 16,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −30% Twelve Minutes 14,49 € Switch 20,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Alwa’s Awakening 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Professional Construction – The Simulation 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Airport Simulator: Day & Night 8,99 € Switch 29,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 1,94 € Switch 12,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −66% Lotus Bloom 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Alwa’s Legacy 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Yooka-Laylee 7,99 € Switch 39,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Super Blood Hockey 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% Deep Diving Adventures 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Gorogoa 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Overcooked! 2 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Resident Evil 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% What Remains Of Edith Finch 5,99 € Switch 19,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% I Am Dead 8,49 € Switch 16,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −68% Resident Evil Revelations 2 7,99 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Resident Evil 5 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% 2Urvive 3,49 € Switch 6,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −90% Tens! 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −75% Mahluk Dark Demon 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Super Dodgeball Beats 2,59 € Switch 12,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Golf With Your Friends 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Firefighters – The Simulation 11,99 € Switch 39,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% The Enigma Machine 5,59 € Switch 7,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Golem Gates 4,99 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −80% Ice Cream Surfer 1,60 € Switch 8 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −40% Super Mombo Quest 8,99 € Switch 14,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −75% Yoku’s Island Express 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −40% Last Stop 12,49 € Switch 20,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Worms W.M.D 5,99 € Switch 29,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −85% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 2,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −60% King Of Seas 9,99 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Neon Abyss 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Brutal Rage 3,49 € Switch 6,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −75% The Escapists 2 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Ashen 10,79 € Switch 35,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Telling Lies 4,99 € Switch 16,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Ancestors Legacy 10,49 € Switch 34,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −66% Monster Sanctuary 6,79 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −60% Resident Evil Revelations 7,99 € Switch 19,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −66% Phlegethon 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € −50% If Found… 5,49 € Switch 10,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% The Survivalists 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% Worms Rumble 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Pool Slide Story 6,50 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −70% Pyramid Quest 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Syndrome 4,99 € Switch 24,99 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −70% Radon Break 2,09 € Switch 6,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Spencer 2,09 € Switch 6,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Marble Power Blast 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Home Run High 6,50 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −40% Waifu Uncovered 4,19 € Switch 6,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Grand Prix Story 7,80 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −50% Perry Pig Jump 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Empire Of Angels IV 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Super Star Blast 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter 14,99 € Switch 29,99 € 12/08/2022 00:59 −50% Game Dev Story 6,50 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −80% Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 14/08/2022 00:59 −80% Lost Sea 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Ninja Village 7,80 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −50% Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Sense — A Cyberpunk Ghost Story 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Swamp Defense 2 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Bubble Shooter DX 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Balance Blox 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Pocket League Story 7,80 € Switch 13 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −50% Crawlco Block Knockers 4,49 € Switch 8,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% 20 Ladies 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Dream 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Blue Rider 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Rocket Wars 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € −85% Dungeonoid 1,04 € Switch 6,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −75% 9-Ball Pocket 1,49 € Switch 5,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −60% Basketball Pinball 1,19 € Switch 2,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −50% Jdm Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 1,99 € Switch 3,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Sports & Adventure Pinball 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −66% Hextones 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers 1,49 € Switch 5,99 € 13/08/2022 00:59 −83% Crowdy Farm Puzzle 1,01 € Switch 5,99 € 13/08/2022 00:59 −85% Battle Group 2 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands 7,49 € Switch 24,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Super Shape Shooter 1,19 € Switch 3,99 € 02/08/2022 00:59 −85% Hopiko 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −33% A Place For The Unwilling 10,04 € Switch 14,99 € 12/08/2022 00:59 −70% Headup Adventure Bundle 17,09 € Switch 56,97 € 12/08/2022 00:59 −50% Timelie 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −65% Cloudpunk 8,74 € Switch 24,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Bounty Battle 3,74 € Switch 24,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Ping Pong Arcade 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 2,99 € Switch 19,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Super Disc Soccer 0,99 € Switch 3,99 € 02/08/2022 00:59 −70% Bridge Constructor Bundle 13,78 € Switch 45,96 € 12/08/2022 00:59 −75% Buildings Have Feelings Too! 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Spirit Of The North 8,39 € Switch 20,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Hayfever 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 7,49 € Switch 24,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Foreclosed 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% The Count Lucanor 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Sakura Succubus 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −50% Razed 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −33% Summer Days 3,34 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −50% Platago! Super Platform Game Maker 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Dusk Diver 8,74 € Switch 34,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Root Letter: Last Answer 5,99 € Switch 29,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −33% The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria 3,34 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −67% Kill La Kill — If 6,59 € Switch 19,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −72% Northgard 9,79 € Switch 34,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −33% Inside Her (Bedroom) 2 € Switch 2,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −45% Gal*Gun Returns 27,49 € Switch 49,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Super Soccer Blast: America Vs Europe 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 08/08/2022 00:59 −35% Mahjong Adventure 5,19 € Switch 7,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Gun Gun Pixies 9,99 € Switch 49,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −33% Sakura Swim Club 6,69 € Switch 9,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −70% Spy Chameleon 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 08/08/2022 00:59 −33% The Plane Effect 10,04 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Guilty Gear 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Tokyo School Life 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Legends Of Talia: Arcadia 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −50% Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Drift Legends 6,99 € Switch 9,99 € 11/08/2022 00:59 −70% Super Sports Blast 7,49 € Switch 24,99 € 08/08/2022 00:59 −50% Sakura Nova 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −40% 7 Years From Now 5,99 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Raging Loop 14,99 € Switch 29,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa 12,49 € Switch 24,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Evoland Legendary Edition 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% The Mean Greens — Plastic Warfare 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 23 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Save Koch 1,99 € Switch 19,99 € 31 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Beach Bounce Remastered 4,49 € Switch 8,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −40% Quantum Replica 5,99 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Top Run 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Will Die Alone 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Our World Is Ended. 24,99 € Switch 49,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −75% Gal*Gun 2 7,49 € Switch 29,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −55% Love Colors 1,79 € Switch 3,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −75% Picklock 1,99 € Switch 7,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −80% Drag Racing Rivals 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −80% Make War 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −90% 9 Clues: The Secret Of Serpent Creek 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −60% /Connection Haunted <Server Error> 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59 −30% Flippin Kaktus 8,39 € Switch 11,99 € 10/08/2022 00:59