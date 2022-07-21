Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Endling: Extinction is Forever
Gloom and Doom
Live A Live
Severed Steel
Aery: Vikings
Am I Kind Hearted?
Animal Rivals: Up In The Air
Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter
Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition
Bunny Must Die! Chealsea and the 7 Devils
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
Coromon
Cow Rush: Water Adventure
Dungeon Slime Collection
Fallen Angel
Farm Manager 2022
Hazel Sky
Hover Razer
Inertia: Redux
Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks
Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms
Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
Solitaire Collection
Wally and the Fantastic Predators
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
- Concordia: Digital Edition
- Doodle God: Evolution
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Hidden Through Time
- Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
- TOUHOU Spell Bubble
Les promotions de la semaine :
En cours…
