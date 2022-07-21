Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Gloom and Doom

Live A Live

Severed Steel

Aery: Vikings

Am I Kind Hearted?

Animal Rivals: Up In The Air

Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter

Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition

Bunny Must Die! Chealsea and the 7 Devils

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Coromon

Cow Rush: Water Adventure

Dungeon Slime Collection

Fallen Angel

Farm Manager 2022

Hazel Sky

Hover Razer

Inertia: Redux

Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks

Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms

Seduction: A Monk’s Fate

Solitaire Collection

Wally and the Fantastic Predators

Nintendo Switch Online :



NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

NC

Les DLC de la semaine :

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Concordia: Digital Edition

Doodle God: Evolution

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

Hidden Through Time

Kissed by the Baddest Bidder

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

En cours…