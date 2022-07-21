Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 11 juillet au 17 juillet 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

Aucune sortie cette semaine. La fin du mois sera plus intéressante avec Live a Live, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 et pourquoi pas Digimon Survive.

01./01. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set <Monster Hunter Rise \ Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak> <ACT> (Capcom) {2022.06.30} (¥7.990) – 29.006 / 177.392 (-34%)

02./02. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 21.661 / 573.658 (+11%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.520 / 4.722.091 (-13%)

04./07. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.109 / 2.708.451 (-4%)

05./06. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 7.401 / 802.962 (-17%)

06./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 6.082 / 3.211.760 (-38%)

07./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.742 / 4.924.759 (-14%)

08./10. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2022.06.09} (¥6.800) – 4.481 / 140.547 (-21%)

09./08. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes # <ACT> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.06.24} (¥7.200) – 4.399 / 127.817 (-45%)

10./11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.121 / 7.285.796 (-26%)

Le marché hardware se stabilise, même si la Ps5 est toujours à un niveau alarmant.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 61.677 | 66.243 | 64.107 | 2.410.058 | 3.219.341 | 25.329.559 | | PS5 # | 12.545 | 13.361 | 10.107 | 530.116 | 644.298 | 1.753.451 | | XBS # | 3.577 | 4.944 | 1.874 | 140.367 | 31.610 | 269.025 | | 3DS # | 130 | 206 | 584 | 8.453 | 17.807 | 24.595.901 | | PS4 # | 13 | 12 | 295 | 537 | 82.315 | 9.395.481 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 77.942 | 84.766 | 76.967 | 3.089.531 | 3.995.371 | 62.531.166 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 11.080 | 12.469 | 8.640 | 473.503 | 546.395 | 1.502.629 | | PS5DE | 1.465 | 892 | 1.467 | 56.613 | 97.903 | 250.822 | | XBS X | 787 | 509 | 1.503 | 51.625 | 21.920 | 124.916 | | XBS S | 2.790 | 4.435 | 371 | 88.742 | 9.690 | 144.109 | |NSWOLED| 29.180 | 26.257 | | 1.254.521 | | 2.026.649 | | NSW L | 8.608 | 14.029 | 11.577 | 395.370 | 887.104 | 4.806.154 | | NSW | 23.889 | 25.957 | 52.530 | 760.167 | 2.332.237 | 18.496.756 | | PS4 | 13 | 12 | 295 | 537 | 82.091 | 7.819.758 | |n-2DSLL| 130 | 206 | 584 | 8.453 | 17.807 | 1.200.956 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+