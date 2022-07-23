Une tonne d’informations sur Pokemon Rouge et Pokemon Violet ont, apparemment, commencé à fuir la semaine dernière, et une autre série d’informations a fait surface ces derniers jours. Les informations supposées pro viennent des mêmes sources que la dernière fois. Centro Leaks est l’un des comptes Twitter qui a rassemblé les détails. Les informations couvrent à nouveau les nouveaux Pokemon, les Pokemon de retour, ainsi que les arènes, la reproduction/les œufs, et même la taille de la carte. Pokémon Écarlate et Violet seront lancés sur Nintendo Switch le 18 novembre 2022. Encore une fois, gardez à l’esprit que The Pokemon Company n’a confirmé aucun des détails listés ci-dessous. Comme la dernière fois, pour éviter les « dramas » et le potentiel spoil, on laisse les leaks en anglais:

– Ancient / Future Species: ancestors or descendants for a current Pokemon that have time traveled from the past or future; they don’t evolve, are standalone but with high stats; classified as brand new Pokemon with their own name

– Convergent Species: New Pokemon that look very similar to an old Pokemon; unrelated to their original counterpart but are almost like a recolor; can have different typings; these species are based on the “Convergent Evolution” biology concept; have their own name

– Pawmi’s evolution is Electric / Fighting

– Smoliv evolves into an olive tree

– Fuecoco’s evolution is not bipedal

– There’s no third legendary this generation

– Tauros new form is black

– According to the leaker, Wooper and Tauros are the only two new Regional Forms

– There are 120-140 new Pokemon; this includes the Ancient/Future Species

– Ancient / Future Pokemon Species can’t evolve

– All Gym Leaders have a second job

– One Gym Leader is a skier, another one is a streamer

– There’s a new samurai Pokemon

– The leaker is hinting that Bisharp gets an evolution, but not confirming it for now

– The new Pokémon with a hammer is pink

– Pawniard gets a new evolution (not Bisharp apparently)

– Primeape gets an evolution

– Misdreavus gets an Ancient Species

– Delibird gets a Future Species

– A new ghost dog Pokemon

– A new coin Pokemon

– A new fairy Pokemon

– There’s a new bike Pokemon (that is not Koraidon / Miraidon)

– The old leaker claims some Pokemon mentioned by the new leaker may be cut and saved for the DLC

– They also reconfirm that Tauros and Wooper are the only 2 Regional Forms for the base game

– There are 3 new dog Pokemon, one of them is the ghost dog mentioned by the other leaker

– There’s 1 new spider Pokemon line, it was teased on the first trailer

– A “hardcore queen” gets a Future Species

– One Pseudo-legendary gets a Future Species

– Another Pseudo-legendary gets an Ancient Species

– A Gen 1 Pokemon gets a Convergent Species that turns it from a sea Pokemon to a ground Pokemon

– A Gen 5 Bug gets a Future Species

– Legendary Pokemon are getting Ancient/Future Species but the leaker thinks they may be saved for the DLC

– There are 2 Pokemon that get both Future and Ancient Species

– The leaker seems to imply that the Ancient/Future Species will be treated as Legendaries

– An existing cactus Pokemon is getting something (we don’t know exactly what)

– The new Pokemon with a hammer is Fairy + another type

– Volcarona gets an Ancient Species

– Gallade gets a Future Species

– Regarding breeding, eggs are still there, so it looks like there’s a new mechanic

– The leaker specifically told that there’s no Pokemon Daycare / Nursery; there’s a new mechanic to get Eggs

– Salamence gets either an Ancient or Future Species

– There’s a new earthworm Pokemon

– There’s a new ostrich Pokemon whose hairstyle reminds the leaker of Cleopatra

– Raid Battles are back, still multiplayer

– New crab Pokemon

– There are 3 new dog Pokemon lines, they all have evolutions

– You can’t add Koraidon / Miraidon to your team until the final boss, even though you can ride with them earlier

– You can’t use your own team for the final boss

– Pawniard’s new split evolution may be based on the rook

– Magikarp is in the game

– There’s a new single-stage Flying / Fighting flamingo Pokemon

– There aren’t any new evolutionary stones

– Pawmi’s evolution learns a new move: a 1 PP move that revives one of your Pokemon

– There’s a new Fire / Grass Pokemon; it’s not Smoliv evo

– Pawmi is a 3-stage Pokemon

– Fuecoco’s evolution will have a flame shaped like a bird on its head

– The new dolphin Pokemon has a big surprise

– The Pawmi evo we have seen is the third stage

– Some of the new Ancient and Future Species share a mutual new ability

– The “hardcore queen” previously teased to get a Future Species is actually Gallade

– That’s because its Future Species is actually a combination of Gardevoir and Gallade

– Future Gallade is based on an archer

– In Japanese all Future Pokemon are called something like Iron + (Original Species Name)

– Ex: Iron Gallade, Iron Delibird, etc.

– Dunsparce evolution is very similar to the current Dunsparce, just bigger

– There’s a new 2-stage Ice Pokemon based on an icicle

– There’s a new 2-stage salt Pokemon

– New Pokemon based on an engine

– Apparently one of the Ancient/Future Species that has already been leaked actually has BOTH an Ancient and Future Species

– The other one that has both Ancient and Future is very random

– The old leaker is claiming that it’s incorrect that no old starters is in the game, so at least one old starter is there, but they don’t clarify whether they mean available in the region or only via Pokemon Home

– The engine Pokemon is a 2-stage line

– The hammer Fairy Pokemon is a 2-stage line

– The new leaker is now claiming that it’s actually Bisharp the one getting a new evolution and not Pawniard getting a split evolution

– We reach the 1000 Pokemon milestone this generation

– Volcarona is also getting a Future Species

– A Gen 2 Pokemon also gets both an Ancient and Future Species

– A Pseudo-legendary gets an Ancient Species

– The old leaker mentions there’s a new Kamen Rider-inspired Pokemon

– Alpha Pokemon are back; won’t be called like that but will have a similar functionality and be related to the story

– Mass Outbreaks are back

– Size variations from LGPE and PLA are back

– Girafarig’s evo is pure Psychic

– There’s a new beetle Pokemon

– Ancient and Future Pokémon have weird names, they follow a pattern but don’t include the name of the original Pokemon

– The new beetle Pokemon is based on a dung beetle and evolves once

– There’s a new parakeet Pokemon (single-stage)

– Dunsparce’s evolution is pure Normal-type

– A Future Species for a sumo Pokemon has been teased (Hariyama?)

– The ability “Download” has been removed (because there are no Pokémon that have it)

– Pokemon #1000 is just a random Pokemon, nothing special about it in particular

– Primeape’s evolution is Fighting / Ghost

– Previous talk of Murkrow having an evolution is incorrect, was a misunderstanding

– The new move learning system from Pokemon Legends: Arceus is back

– Ancient/Future Pokemon are called in-game Paradox Pokemon

– Looks like the new Pokemon Amie/Refresh/Camp equivalent for this gen is also what replaces breeding

– This is called Pokemon Picnic

– You can wash your Pokémon, some don’t like to be washed

– Washing them restores their HP and increases Friendship

– You can also get Eggs

– Paradox Jigglypuff (Past), Paradox Delibird (Future) retain their original typings

– Paradox Pokemon from the Past are exclusive to Scarlet, Paradox Pokemon from the future are exclusive to Violet

– You can get as many Paradox Pokemon as you want from the endgame area

– You get the Rotom Catalog via the new auctions mechanic

– At some point in development a new Rotom form was planned but was scrapped

– The new coin Pokemon evolves into a golden ningen

– Regarding map size: “if you don’t go to the sea maybe it’s a bit small, but if you get into the sea or the island it’s big”

– Arceus is not in the game

– The leaker claims that including the ocean and islands, Paldea is bigger than all Hisui areas combined

– Only 1 Pokemon can follow you at a time, can’t follow you indoors

– Paldean Tauros doesn’t evolve, however it has 3 different forms; each form lives on a different area of the region

– One form is single type, the other two forms have 2 types

– Looks like the Kantonian Tauros is also in the game

– The single-type Paldean Tauros is Fighting

– Pokemon don’t evolve automatically, you can choose when to evolve

– Mimikyu, – Goodra and Hisuian Goodra, Snover are in the game

– Smeargle, Gen 5 starters, Sharpedo not in the game

– No new Garchomp form

– Fuecoco’s evo signature move is sound-based

– Pawmi’s evolution is very good late-game

– New 3-stage Fire Pokemon

– Reaffirmed the gyms don’t have level scaling, but can be done in any order