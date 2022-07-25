Nintendo partage le Top des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch pour premier semestre sur son site web nippon.

Le Top 30 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et juin 2022 (du 1er janvier au 30 juin 2022), et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment).

01./New. – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokémon Company) [28.1.2022] 6 578¥

02./New. – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022] 6 500¥

03./New. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] 4 300¥

04./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] 7 990¥

05./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] 6 578¥

06./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] 2 750¥

07./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] 520¥

08./00. – Mon-Yu (Experience) [15.7.2021] 5 480¥

09./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] 7 920¥

10./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] 7 678¥

11./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] 1 530¥

12./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] 6 500¥

13./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] 6 578¥

14./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] 3 960¥

15./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] 4 378¥

16./00. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Konami) [21.4.2022] 8 250¥

17./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] 499¥

18./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] 6 930¥

19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2021] 6 578¥

20./New. – Triangle Strategy (Square-Enix) [04.3.2022] 7 680¥

21./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] 1 650¥

22./00. – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) [01.12.2017] 8 778¥

23./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] 6 380¥-

24./New. – KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version (Square-Enix) [10.2.2022] 5 280¥

25./00. – EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [01.10.2021] 4 300¥

26./00. – PICO PARK (TECOPARK) [08.6.2019] 500¥

27./New. – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei-Tecmo) [24.6.2022] 7 920¥

28./00. – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) [03.12.2021] 3 200¥

29./00. – Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom) [25.4.2019] 4 063¥

30./New. – KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ + Re Mind（DLC） Cloud Version (Square-Enix) [10.2.2022] 7 480¥