Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2. Minecraft

3. Nintendo Switch Sports

4. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Portal: Companion Collection

8. Overcooked 2

9. Mortal Kombat 11

10. Live A Live

11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

12. Green Hell

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

15. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course Bundle

16. Among Us

17. Mario Party Superstars

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Digimon Survive

20. Cuphead

21. Mario Strikers: Battle League

22. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

23. Cooking Simulator

24. MLB The Show 22

25. Overcooked: Special Edition

26. Resident Evil 4

27. LEGO Jurassic World

28. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

29. Hollow Knight

30. Cars 3: Driven to Win

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

3. Green Hell

4. Among Us

5. Cuphead

6. Cooking Simulator

7. Hollow Knight

8. Real Boxing 2

9. Thief Simulator

10. Slime Rancher

11. Tools Up!

12. Death and Taxes

13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

14. Blasphemous

15. Brick Breaker

16. Resident Evil 6

17. Coromon

18. Final Fantasy VII

19. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II

20. Monster Sanctuary

21. Hungry Shark World

22. Golf With Your Friends

23. Cozy Grove

24. Resident Evil 5

25. Resident Evil

26. Down in Bermuda

27. 80’s Overdrive

28. Into the Breach

29. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

30. Sonic Mania