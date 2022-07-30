Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
2. Minecraft
3. Nintendo Switch Sports
4. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Portal: Companion Collection
8. Overcooked 2
9. Mortal Kombat 11
10. Live A Live
11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
12. Green Hell
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
15. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course Bundle
16. Among Us
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Digimon Survive
20. Cuphead
21. Mario Strikers: Battle League
22. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
23. Cooking Simulator
24. MLB The Show 22
25. Overcooked: Special Edition
26. Resident Evil 4
27. LEGO Jurassic World
28. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
29. Hollow Knight
30. Cars 3: Driven to Win
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
3. Green Hell
4. Among Us
5. Cuphead
6. Cooking Simulator
7. Hollow Knight
8. Real Boxing 2
9. Thief Simulator
10. Slime Rancher
11. Tools Up!
12. Death and Taxes
13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
14. Blasphemous
15. Brick Breaker
16. Resident Evil 6
17. Coromon
18. Final Fantasy VII
19. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II
20. Monster Sanctuary
21. Hungry Shark World
22. Golf With Your Friends
23. Cozy Grove
24. Resident Evil 5
25. Resident Evil
26. Down in Bermuda
27. 80’s Overdrive
28. Into the Breach
29. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
30. Sonic Mania
