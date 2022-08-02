Nous sommes désormais en août, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en juillet 2022 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Live A Live – 9
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 8.6
- Wreckfest – 8.3
- Gamedec – 8
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – 7.7
- The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends– 7.3
- Monster Hunter Rise : Sunbreak – 7
- Coromon – 6.8
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – 9
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery – 8.5
- Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag – 8.3
- Citizen Sleeper – 8.2
- REDO ! – 8.2
- LittleWood – 8
- OlliOlli World – DLC : VOID Riders – 7.8
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 7.7
- Overrogue – 7.5
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games – 7.5
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – 7.4
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – 7.4
- TEN – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds – 7.4
- Long Live the Queen – 7.3
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – 7.3
- Exception – 7.3
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords – 7
- A Little Lily Princess – 7
- Taqoban – 7
- Ruggnar – 7
- Spidersaurs – 7
Les déceptions
- Aqua Lungers – 4.6
- Beasties – 4.5
- XEL – 4.1
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Silt – 6.8
- The Big Con : Grift of the Year Edition– 6.8
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue! – 6.8
- Autonauts – 6.8
- Loud – 6.6
- Endling – Extinction is Forever – 6.5
- REMOTE LIFE – 6.4
- Mechanic Battle – 6
- The Prince of Landis – 6
- Train Valley – Console Edition – 5.9
- Growbot – 5.9
- Bit Orchard : Animal Valley – 5.8
- Time on frog island – 5.8
- BIOMOTOR UNITRON – 5.4
- Evertried – 5.2
Sérieux ?
- Itadaki Smash – 3.6
- INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars – 3.3
- Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover – 2.2
Laisser un commentaire