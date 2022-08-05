SNK va sortir un NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2. Les détails, notamment la liste des jeux, n’ont pas encore été communiqués. Il n’y a également aucun mot sur une fenêtre de lancement pour le moment.

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 est sorti sur Nintendo Switch en mars 2021. La compilation comprenait Big Tournament Golf, Dark Arms, Fatal Fury First Contact, King of Fighters R-2, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Samurai Shodown ! 2, SNK Gals’ Fighters, SNK vs. Capcom : The Match of the Millennium, et The Last Blade : Beyond the Destiny.

Un certain nombre de jeux NeoGeo Pocket Color sont arrivés sur Nintendo Switch depuis. Le nouveau pack pourrait inclure des jeux comme SNK vs. Capcom : Card Fighters’, Big Bang Pro Wrestling, Biomotor Unitron, et le tout nouveau Mega Man Battle & Fighters.

Get ready for your next retro fix with the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2!

— SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) August 4, 2022