Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juillet 2022, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 juillet) :

01./New. – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) [29.7.2022] 8 700¥

02./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] 7 990¥

03./03. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] 4 300¥

04./New. – Live A Live (Square-Enix) [22.7.2022] 7 480¥

05./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] 6 578¥

06./09. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] 2 750¥

07./17. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] 3 960¥

08./12. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] 6 578¥

09./16. – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022] 6 500¥

10./00. – Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019] 3 300¥

11./00. – INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018] 1 600¥

12./00. – Cuphead (Studio MDHR) [18.4.2019] 1 980¥

13./19. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] 7 920¥

14./08. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] 520¥

15./18. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] 7 678¥

16./New. – Super Nodage World (YOSHIMOTO KOGYO) [28.7.2022] 1 600¥

17./13. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] 1 530¥

18./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] 4 378¥

19./New. – Digimon Survive (Bandai-Namco) [28.7.2022] 7 678¥

20./00. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Konami) [21.4.2022] 8 250¥