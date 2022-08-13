Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Cult of the Lamb
2. Minecraft
3. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Among Us
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Stardew Valley
9. Super Mario Party
10. Digimon Survive
11. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Portal: Companion Collection
15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
16. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
17. Spiritfarer
18. Mario Party Superstars
19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
20. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass
21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
22. Inside
23. Doom Eternal
24. This War of Mine
25. Green Hell
26. Cuphead
27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
28. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
29. Just Dance 2022
30. Overcooked 2
Download-Only Games
1. Cult of the Lamb
2. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
7. Inside
8. Green Hell
9. Cuphead
10. Castle Crashers Remastered
11. Hollow Knight
12. Cooking Simulator
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Limbo
17. Cattails
18. Ultimate Chicken Horse
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
20. Terraria
21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
22. Thief Simulator
23. Tools Up!
24. Hungry Shark World
25. Slime Rancher
26. Streets of Rage 4
27. Boomerang Fu
28. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
29. Cozy Grove
30. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
