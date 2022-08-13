Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Cult of the Lamb

2. Minecraft

3. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Among Us

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Stardew Valley

9. Super Mario Party

10. Digimon Survive

11. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Portal: Companion Collection

15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

17. Spiritfarer

18. Mario Party Superstars

19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

20. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass

21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

22. Inside

23. Doom Eternal

24. This War of Mine

25. Green Hell

26. Cuphead

27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

28. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

29. Just Dance 2022

30. Overcooked 2

Download-Only Games

1. Cult of the Lamb

2. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

7. Inside

8. Green Hell

9. Cuphead

10. Castle Crashers Remastered

11. Hollow Knight

12. Cooking Simulator

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

15. Human: Fall Flat

16. Limbo

17. Cattails

18. Ultimate Chicken Horse

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

20. Terraria

21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

22. Thief Simulator

23. Tools Up!

24. Hungry Shark World

25. Slime Rancher

26. Streets of Rage 4

27. Boomerang Fu

28. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

29. Cozy Grove

30. Star Wars Episode I: Racer