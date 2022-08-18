Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Slaycation Paradise
Two Point Campus
Arenas of Tanks
Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
Chameneon
Cursed to Golf
Dyna Bomb 2
Hell Blasters
Hobo: Tough Life
Home Deco Puzzles
Irrestible Mistakes
Japanese Escape Games: The Fortress Prison
Kirby’s Dream Buffet
Light Fairytale Episode 2
Litguy Adventure
Little League World Series Baseball 2022
Mutropolis
My Divorce Story
Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
Project: Knight 2 Dusk of Souls
PunchMan Online
Robo Revenge Squad
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School
Smash Boats
Strike Buster Prototype
The Room Two
Thymesia: Cloud Version
Treehouse Riddle
We Are OFK
Webgeon Speedrun Edition
Zumba Garden
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Jade Order
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Neon Abyss
- R-Type® Final 2
- TOUHOU Spell Bubble
Les promotions de la semaine : Il y a 370 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Prix
|%
|Réduc
|Fin de promo
|Overlanders
|22,99 €
|-96%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Syberia 1 & 2
|34,99 €
|-93%
|2,44€
|04-sept
|Toki
|14,90 €
|-93%
|1,04€
|04-sept
|Pure Chase 80’s
|14,99 €
|-93%
|1,04€
|11-sept
|MotoGP 18
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-sept
|Multi Quiz
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-sept
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|ibb & obb
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|07-sept
|Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|Super Chariot
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|Moto Racer 4
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|Syberia 3
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|Felix The Reaper
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|JARS
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|The Long Journey Home
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|The Dark Eye: Memoria
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|AER Memories of Old
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|State of Mind
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Deponia Doomsday
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Chaos on Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Goodbye Deponia
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Figment
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Anna’s Quest
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Fire: Ungh’s Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-sept
|Shift Happens
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|Silence
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|ATV Drift & Tricks
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
|10,99 €
|-90%
|1,10€
|22-août
|Silk
|9,99 €
|-90%
|1,00€
|22-août
|Endless Fables: Dark Moor
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|dans 32 heures.
|Mystic Vale
|18,89 €
|-90%
|1,89€
|dans 32 heures.
|Cyber Protocol
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Klondike Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Elden: Path of the Forgotten
|15,99 €
|-88%
|1,99€
|28-août
|Atomic Heist
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Yesterday Origins
|14,90 €
|-87%
|1,93€
|04-sept
|Elemental Knights R
|7,11 €
|-86%
|1,00€
|31-août
|Azurebreak Heroes
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|27-août
|Legendary Eleven
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|05-sept
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition
|49,99 €
|-85%
|7,49€
|04-sept
|Deployment
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|13-sept
|Hyper Sentinel
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,00€
|22-août
|Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|11-sept
|Halloween Snowball Bubble
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|11-sept
|Sudoku Relax
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Embracelet
|10,99 €
|-80%
|2,19€
|24-août
|Electronic Super Joy 2
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Sit-Ups Workout
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|History 2048
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Push-Ups Workout
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Retro Game Pack
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Gleamlight
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|07-sept
|UNI
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Midnight Evil
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Piano
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Air Hockey
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|13-sept
|Spy Alarm
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Bowling
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|POOL
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|13-sept
|Robox
|11,09 €
|-80%
|2,21€
|13-sept
|Paint
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Night Vision
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Spot The Difference
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|13-sept
|Calculator
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Chess
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|13-sept
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|Lacuna
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|05-sept
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|22-août
|Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|Runbow
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|14-sept
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|04-sept
|Songbird Symphony
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-août
|Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|04-sept
|Titeuf Mega Party
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|04-sept
|Power Racing Bundle 3
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|Power Racing Bundle 2
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|10-sept
|Aborigenus
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Tactical Mind 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Pizza Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Pool BILLIARD
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|07-sept
|Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|07-sept
|Tennis
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|07-sept
|Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle
|22,99 €
|-78%
|4,99€
|11-sept
|Miniature – The Story Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Super Loop Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Soulblight
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|07-sept
|Zombie’s Cool
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|eCrossminton
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|21-août
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|22-août
|DOOM Eternal
|59,99 €
|-75%
|14,99€
|22-août
|DOOM
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|22-août
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Mary Skelter 2
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|28-août
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|21-août
|Dice Legacy
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Windbound
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Unrailed!
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|14-sept
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|24-août
|Wild Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|10-sept
|Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Jet Ski Rush
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Depth of Extinction
|13,49 €
|-72%
|3,77€
|04-sept
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|04-sept
|Plumber Puzzles
|3,99 €
|-72%
|1,13€
|11-sept
|Sky Races
|3,49 €
|-72%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Promo Pack 2×1
|6,00 €
|-70%
|1,80€
|31-août
|Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|07-sept
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|07-sept
|Boxing Champs
|8,50 €
|-70%
|2,55€
|17-sept
|They Breathe
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|01-sept
|Poopdie – Chapter One
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|01-sept
|Bulb Boy
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|01-sept
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|22-août
|DOOM 3
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-août
|Death end re;Quest
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-août
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-août
|Arc of Alchemist
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|28-août
|Perpetuum Mobile
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|31-août
|Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-août
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|28-août
|THE Number Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|07-sept
|Enchanting Mahjong Match
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|07-sept
|Dragon Question
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Nature
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|World Soccer Kid
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Bullet Battle: Evolution
|16,99 €
|-67%
|5,60€
|13-sept
|ANIMUS: Harbinger
|8,99 €
|-67%
|2,96€
|13-sept
|ANIMUS
|8,99 €
|-67%
|2,96€
|13-sept
|Creepy Balls
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Arcade Spirits
|19,99 €
|-67%
|6,59€
|28-août
|Rail Trail
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Pipes Master
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Jim’s Adventure
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Ludomania
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Mushroom Quest
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Cubicity
|5,99 €
|-66%
|2,03€
|05-sept
|Antonball Deluxe
|12,49 €
|-66%
|4,24€
|23-août
|Fillit
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|01-sept
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|07-sept
|Up Cliff Drive
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|01-sept
|Parking Madness
|5,00 €
|-65%
|1,75€
|01-sept
|The Office Quest
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|01-sept
|Bunny Adventure
|5,00 €
|-65%
|1,75€
|01-sept
|Tower Climb
|5,00 €
|-65%
|1,75€
|01-sept
|Dark Water: Slime Invader
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|13-sept
|Demong Hunter
|8,99 €
|-65%
|3,14€
|13-sept
|Counter Recon: The First Mission
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|13-sept
|Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|13-sept
|Dungeon Limbus
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|13-sept
|ANIMUS: Revenant
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|13-sept
|Girls Tank Battle
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|13-sept
|Cannibal Cuisine
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|21-août
|Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|Energy Invasion
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|05-sept
|OVIVO
|6,99 €
|-63%
|2,58€
|05-sept
|Deep Ones
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|7,99 €
|-63%
|2,95€
|05-sept
|Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns
|6,99 €
|-63%
|2,58€
|05-sept
|Crashbots
|9,99 €
|-63%
|3,69€
|05-sept
|Energy Balance
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|05-sept
|Grab the Bottle
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|Planet RIX-13
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|Energy Cycle
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|05-sept
|Vasilis
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|One Eyed Kutkh
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,84€
|05-sept
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
|7,99 €
|-63%
|2,95€
|05-sept
|SkyTime
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|05-sept
|Milkmaid of the Milky Way
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|24-août
|Button Button Up!
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|07-sept
|European Conqueror X
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Incredible Mandy
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-sept
|Solstice Chronicles: MIA
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-sept
|Shelter Generations
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|07-sept
|World Conqueror X
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|A Dark Room
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Lost Artifacts
|8,79 €
|-60%
|3,51€
|01-sept
|WRITHE
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|25-août
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|16-sept
|Hyperlight Ultimate
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-sept
|DOOM (1993)
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|22-août
|DOOM II (Classic)
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|22-août
|QUAKE
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|22-août
|DOOM 64
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|22-août
|Nordlicht
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|21-août
|Moero Chronicle Hyper
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-août
|My Universe – My Baby
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|04-sept
|Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|14-sept
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|14-sept
|The Bluecoats North & South
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|04-sept
|Evergate
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-août
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|04-sept
|Horror & Sports Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|10-sept
|8 & 9 Ball Pocket
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|10-sept
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|02-sept
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|16,66 €
|-60%
|6,66€
|28-août
|Jack Axe
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|28-août
|Emergency Driver Simulator
|13,99 €
|-60%
|5,59€
|08-sept
|Driving World: Aspen
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|08-sept
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-août
|One Last Memory – Reimagined
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Exertus: Redux
|3,79 €
|-50%
|1,89€
|08-sept
|Aery – Vikings
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|24-août
|Double Pug Switch
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|31-août
|Aperion Cyberstorm
|8,89 €
|-50%
|4,44€
|31-août
|CAN ANDROIDS PRAY:BLUE
|6,39 €
|-50%
|3,19€
|31-août
|Cellular Harvest
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|31-août
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|13-sept
|Just Black Jack
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Tropico 6
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|07-sept
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|13-sept
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-sept
|Outbreak
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|13-sept
|Outbreak Lost Hope
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|13-sept
|Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-sept
|Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|13-sept
|Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|07-sept
|ADVERSE
|5,29 €
|-50%
|2,64€
|08-sept
|Aery – A New Frontier
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Twist & Match
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|01-sept
|Drum Box
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-sept
|Bombing Busters
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-sept
|Spot The Differences: Party!
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-sept
|CAN ANDROIDS SURVIVE
|9,59 €
|-50%
|4,79€
|31-août
|Axiom Verge
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|24-août
|Flying Hero X
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Aery – Sky Castle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Techno Tanks
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|04-sept
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|31-août
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|01-sept
|Space Genesis
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|13-sept
|Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|Space Stella: The Unknown Planet
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|13-sept
|REDDEN: 100denarii
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|13-sept
|Zombie Is Planting
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|MONKEY BARRELS
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-août
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-sept
|Move or Die: Unleashed
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-sept
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|22-août
|Dating Life: Miley X Emily
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Beauty Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|04-sept
|Bunny Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|04-sept
|Sakura Succubus 4
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Sakura Santa
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Jin Conception
|12,62 €
|-50%
|6,31€
|22-août
|Color Breakers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-août
|Rollin’ Eggz
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|The Adventures of Elena Temple
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-sept
|Cake Laboratory
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|Aggelos
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|28-août
|Nexomon: Extinction
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-août
|Gravity Runner
|8,19 €
|-50%
|4,09€
|21-août
|Worldend Syndrome
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|28-août
|Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|28-août
|Root Film
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|28-août
|Cat Quest
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|28-août
|Doodle God: Evolution
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-sept
|Doodle Mafia: Crime City
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|21-août
|Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-août
|Lamentum
|15,99 €
|-50%
|7,99€
|28-août
|Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy
|8,89 €
|-50%
|4,44€
|dans 32 heures.
|Fighting Fantasy Legends
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|dans 32 heures.
|Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-août
|BIG Toddlers and Kids Bundle
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|21-août
|Educational and Learning Bundle – 5 in 1
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|21-août
|Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Garage Game for Toddlers & Kids
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|21-août
|Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|21-août
|Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|21-août
|Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Animals for Toddlers
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|21-août
|Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|21-août
|Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-août
|Animal Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-août
|Bloo Kid 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-août
|Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-août
|Pode
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-août
|OMNO
|14,99 €
|-45%
|8,24€
|21-août
|Port Royale 4
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|07-sept
|World War: Tank Battle
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|13-sept
|Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|13-sept
|Haunted Zombie School
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|13-sept
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|04-sept
|Top Run
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-août
|Mahjong Adventure
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|21-août
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|04-sept
|My Universe – Doctors & Nurses
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|04-sept
|Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|04-sept
|Greedroid
|12,00 €
|-40%
|7,20€
|25-août
|Revertia
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|25-août
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|21,99 €
|-40%
|13,19€
|28-août
|THE CARD Perfect Collection
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|07-sept
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|7,99 €
|-35%
|5,19€
|25-août
|Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition
|12,99 €
|-35%
|8,44€
|25-août
|Street Cleaner: The Video Game
|13,00 €
|-35%
|8,45€
|21-août
|Koh-Lanta
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|04-sept
|BUSTAFELLOWS
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|28-août
|Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
|34,99 €
|-35%
|22,74€
|28-août
|The Legend of Tianding
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|28-août
|Rogue Star Rescue
|12,49 €
|-34%
|8,24€
|01-sept
|Blackguards 2
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|11-sept
|39 Days to Mars
|12,49 €
|-33%
|8,36€
|14-sept
|Magi Trials
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|04-sept
|Fingun
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|04-sept
|Legend of Arcadieu Bundle
|7,99 €
|-33%
|5,35€
|04-sept
|Nexomon
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|28-août
|JDM Racing – 2
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|17-sept
|The Hundred Year Kingdom
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|07-sept
|A Little Golf Journey
|16,79 €
|-30%
|11,75€
|22-août
|MAGLAM LORD
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|28-août
|YOGA MASTER
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|12-sept
|Viki Spotter: Space Mission
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|dans 8 heures.
|Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia
|5,49 €
|-30%
|3,84€
|11-sept
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|16,99 €
|-25%
|12,74€
|22-août
|The Shrouded Isle
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|22-août
|Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!!
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|24-août
|Demon Turf
|21,99 €
|-25%
|16,49€
|22-août
|Kowloon High-School Chronicle
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|28-août
|OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|25-août
|OPUS: Rocket of Whispers
|8,99 €
|-25%
|6,74€
|25-août
|OPUS: The Day We Found Earth
|5,00 €
|-25%
|3,75€
|25-août
|SuperDuck!
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|02-sept
|Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle
|12,00 €
|-25%
|9,00€
|04-sept
|Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S
|12,00 €
|-25%
|9,00€
|04-sept
|Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI
|12,00 €
|-25%
|9,00€
|04-sept
|Vesper: Zero Light Edition
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|25-août
|My Universe – Green Adventure: Farmer’s Friends
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|04-sept
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|22-août
|Kao the Kangaroo
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|04-sept
|Sakura MMO
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|01-sept
|PICROSS S6
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S2
|8,99 €
|-20%
|7,19€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S5
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|dans 8 heures.
|KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S3
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|Working Zombies
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S4
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S7
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System edition
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|dans 8 heures.
|Robo Revenge Squad
|20,00 €
|-15%
|17,00€
|31-août
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|28-août
|METAL MAX Xeno Reborn
|39,99 €
|-15%
|33,99€
|28-août
|Tormented Souls
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|28-août
|Dangerous Relationship
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|07-sept
|My Secret Pets!
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|07-sept
|Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|07-sept
|Office Lovers
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|07-sept
|Gakuen Club
|24,99 €
|-10%
|22,49€
|07-sept
|Disease -Hidden Object-
|6,99 €
|-10%
|6,29€
|07-sept
|Pub Encounter
|16,99 €
|-10%
|15,29€
|07-sept
|My Butler
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|07-sept
|Secrets of Me
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|07-sept
|The Charming Empire
|24,99 €
|-10%
|22,49€
|07-sept
|Demon Turf: Neon Splash
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|22-août
