Voici le top des ventes japonaises pour la période du 1er au 14 août 2022, dont les chiffres ont été fournis par Famitsu. Double semaine, puisque le jeudi 11 août est férié au Japon.

On commence avec les consoles puisque le tableau est cumulée sur les deux semaines. Cela permet à la Ps5 de cacher l’énorme baisse sur les deux semaines qui la porte à 23k en cumulée.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 76.911 | 76.911 | 89.732 | 2.706.492 | 3.514.449 | 25.625.993 | | PS5 # | 23.300 | 23.300 | 9.056 | 627.246 | 707.639 | 1.850.581 | | XBS # | 4.352 | 4.351 | 1.256 | 163.070 | 40.421 | 291.728 | | 3DS # | 153 | 154 | 539 | 8.972 | 19.518 | 24.596.420 | | PS4 # | 14 | 14 | 1.170 | 590 | 87.814 | 9.395.534 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 104.730 | 104.730 | 101.753 | 3.506.370 | 4.369.841 | 62.948.524 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 22.063 | 22.063 | 7.143 | 563.670 | 597.284 | 1.592.796 | | PS5DE | 1.237 | 1.237 | 1.913 | 63.576 | 110.355 | 257.785 | | XBS X | 2.401 | 2.401 | 822 | 66.404 | 26.285 | 139.695 | | XBS S | 1.951 | 1.950 | 434 | 96.666 | 14.136 | 152.033 | |NSWOLED| 47.414 | 47.413 | | 1.420.418 | | 2.192.546 | | NSW L | 11.962 | 11.962 | 14.186 | 440.165 | 937.588 | 4.850.949 | | NSW | 17.535 | 17.536 | 75.546 | 845.909 | 2.576.861 | 18.582.498 | | PS4 | 14 | 14 | 1.170 | 590 | 87.590 | 7.819.811 | |n-2DSLL| 153 | 154 | 539 | 8.972 | 19.518 | 1.201.475 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+

Voici les top des ventes, pour les deux semaines:

1 août – 7 août

01./01. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 # <RPG> (Nintendo) {2022.07.29} (¥7.980) – 26.569 / 139.297 <60-80%> (-76%)

02./03. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 23.374 / 646.867 <80-100%> (-6%)

03./06. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 # <RCE> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2022.03.04} (¥7.900) – 14.938 / 154.826 <80-100%> (+20%)

04./08. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 13.135 / 837.044 <80-100%> (+17%)

05./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.979 / 4.758.588 <80-100%> (+12%)

06./04. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set <Monster Hunter Rise \ Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak> <ACT> (Capcom) {2022.06.30} (¥7.990) – 11.766 / 229.238 <80-100%> (-32%)

07./14. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 9.683 / 3.237.690 <80-100%> (+41%)

08./10. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.532 / 2.737.398 <80-100%> (-3%)

09./05. [NSW] Live A Live <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.07.22} (¥6.800) – 7.324 / 92.559 <60-80%> (-48%)

10./18. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 5.518 / 4.941.832 <80-100%> (-3%)

11./21. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 5.372 / 2.690.794 <80-100%> (+32%)

12./17. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 5.163 / 7.302.637 <80-100%> (-12%)

13./20. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.014 / 1.009.741 <80-100%> (+8%)

14./02. [NSW] Digimon Survive <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.07.28} (¥6.980) – 4.780 / 33.316 <80-100%> (-83%)

15./23. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 <SPT> (Konami) {2022.04.21} (¥7.500) – 4.272 / 212.406 <80-100%> (+19%)

16./15. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.07.21} (¥9.800) – 4.004 / 32.364 <80-100%> (-39%)

17./25. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.282 / 2.061.595 <80-100%> (+9%)

18./19. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.07.21} (¥9.800) – 2.936 / 31.336 <80-100%> (-41%)

19./00. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2021.11.19} (¥5.980) – 2.924 / 2.575.554 <80-100%> (+29%)

20./28. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 2.888 / 2.279.420 <80-100%> (+9%)

21./27. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2022.06.09} (¥6.800) – 2.761 / 149.795 <80-100%> (-2%)

22./00. [NSW] Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi # <ADV> (Mebius) {2022.08.04} (¥6.980) – 2.618 / NEW <60-80%>

23./29. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 2.559 / 1.003.782 <80-100%> (-3%)

24./00. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 2.189 / 4.105.711 <80-100%> (+2%)

25./00. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <PZL> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.051 / 276.388 <80-100%> (+28%)

26./00. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 2.006 / 4.360.515 <80-100%> (+1%)

27./00. [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.06.10} (¥5.980) – 1.941 / 74.124 <80-100%> (-19%)

28./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.852 / 731.829 <80-100%> (+15%)

29./00. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 1.707 / 1.065.600 <80-100%> (-4%)

30./00. [NSW] Gesshizu: Minna de Chokomaka Muradukuri <ETC> (Nippon Columbia) {2022.08.04} (¥4.800) – 1.605 / NEW <20-40%>

8 août – 14 août

01./02. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 30.526 / 677.393 <80-100%> (+31%)

02./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.297 / 4.774.885 <80-100%> (+26%)

03./04. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 14.822 / 851.866 <80-100%> (+13%)

04./09. [NSW] Live A Live <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.07.22} (¥6.800) – 13.675 / 106.234 <60-80%> (+87%)

05./01. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 # <RPG> (Nintendo) {2022.07.29} (¥7.980) – 12.960 / 152.257 <60-80%> (-51%)

06./06. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set <Monster Hunter Rise \ Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak> <ACT> (Capcom) {2022.06.30} (¥7.990) – 12.414 / 241.652 <80-100%> (+6%)

07./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 11.641 / 2.749.039 <80-100%> (+22%)

08./07. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 9.329 / 3.247.019 <80-100%> (-4%)

09./11. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 7.408 / 2.698.202 <80-100%> (+38%)

10./13. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 7.264 / 1.017.005 <80-100%> (+45%)

11./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.235 / 4.949.067 <80-100%> (+31%)

12./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 5.697 / 7.308.334 <80-100%> (+10%)

13./15. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 <SPT> (Konami) {2022.04.21} (¥7.500) – 4.698 / 217.104 <80-100%> (+10%)

14./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.785 / 2.065.380 <80-100%> (+15%)

15./23. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 3.526 / 1.007.308 <80-100%> (+38%)

16./20. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 3.486 / 2.282.906 <80-100%> (+21%)

17./24. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 3.348 / 4.109.059 <80-100%> (+53%)

18./21. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2022.06.09} (¥6.800) – 3.233 / 153.028 <80-100%> (+17%)

19./16. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.07.21} (¥9.800) – 2.957 / 35.321 <80-100%> (-26%)

20./26. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 2.713 / 4.363.228 <80-100%> (+35%)

21./25. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <PZL> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.584 / 278.972 <80-100%> (+26%)

22./29. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 2.373 / 1.067.973 <80-100%> (+39%)

23./28. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 2.354 / 734.183 <80-100%> (+27%)

24./27. [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.06.10} (¥5.980) – 2.319 / 76.443 <80-100%> (+19%)

25./18. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.07.21} (¥9.800) – 2.253 / 33.589 <80-100%> (-23%)

26./03. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 # <RCE> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2022.03.04} (¥7.900) – 2.215 / 157.041 <80-100%> (-85%)

27./14. [NSW] Digimon Survive <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.07.28} (¥6.980) – 2.164 / 35.480 <80-100%> (-55%)

28./00. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies <ACT> (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 2.021 / 998.891 <80-100%>

29./19. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2021.11.19} (¥5.980) – 1.931 / 2.577.485 <80-100%> (-34%)

30./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise [Best Price] <ACT> (Capcom) {2021.12.16} (¥5.445) – 1.892 / 87.418 <80-100%>