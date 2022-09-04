Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

2. Splatoon 3

3. Cult of the Lamb

4. Minecraft

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Nintendo Switch Sports

7. Stardew Valley

8. Among Us

9. Ooblets

10. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

12. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

13. Mortal Kombat 11

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

16. Cuphead

17. Mario Party Superstars

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Dragon Ball FighterZ

20. Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition

21. Pac-Man World Re-Pac

22. Unravel Two

23. BioShock: The Collection

24. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

26. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

27. Pico Park

28. Portal: Companion Collection

29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

30. Inside

Download-Only Games

1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

2. Cult of the Lamb

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Ooblets

6. Cuphead

7. Pico Park

8. Inside

9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

10. Strange Horticulture

11. The First Tree

12. Hollow Knight

13. Inmost

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

15. Minigolf Adventure

16. Little Nightmares

17. Limbo

18. Subnautica

19. Hungry Shark World

20. Uno

21. Zumba Garden

22. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

23. Resident Evil 6

24. Real Boxing 2

25. Okami HD

26. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

27. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

28. Cursed to Golf

29. Windbound

30. Disney Dreamlight Valley