Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
2. Splatoon 3
3. Cult of the Lamb
4. Minecraft
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Nintendo Switch Sports
7. Stardew Valley
8. Among Us
9. Ooblets
10. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
12. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
13. Mortal Kombat 11
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
16. Cuphead
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Dragon Ball FighterZ
20. Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
21. Pac-Man World Re-Pac
22. Unravel Two
23. BioShock: The Collection
24. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
26. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
27. Pico Park
28. Portal: Companion Collection
29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
30. Inside
Download-Only Games
1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
2. Cult of the Lamb
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Ooblets
6. Cuphead
7. Pico Park
8. Inside
9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
10. Strange Horticulture
11. The First Tree
12. Hollow Knight
13. Inmost
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. Minigolf Adventure
16. Little Nightmares
17. Limbo
18. Subnautica
19. Hungry Shark World
20. Uno
21. Zumba Garden
22. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
23. Resident Evil 6
24. Real Boxing 2
25. Okami HD
26. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
27. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
28. Cursed to Golf
29. Windbound
30. Disney Dreamlight Valley
