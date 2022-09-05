NIS America lance les promotions de fin d’année via l’eShop Nintendo Switch

NIS America a lancé de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch pour le mois de septembre 2022 avec des jeux comme Langrisser I & II, RPG Maker MV, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III, Ys IX : Monstrum Nox, etc. Ces titres sont actuellement au prix le plus bas jamais atteint. Les soldes « NIS America September 2022 Switch eShop » seront en ligne jusqu’au 19 septembre.

Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera (uniquement pour la Nintendo Switch). L’ensemble des promotions ci-dessous sont disponibles sur l’eShop US et chez nous.

Jeu Ancien Prix % Prix Date fin The Lost Child 49,99 € -90% 4,99€ 18-sept Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 18-sept The Princess Guide 39,99 € -88% 4,99€ 18-sept The Longest Five Minutes 39,99 € -88% 4,99€ 18-sept Penny-Punching Princess 39,99 € -88% 4,99€ 18-sept GOD WARS The Complete Legend 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 18-sept Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 18-sept Happy Birthdays 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 18-sept Langrisser I & II 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept The Alliance Alive HD Remastered 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept The Caligula Effect: Overdose 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept RPG Maker MV 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 18-sept Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories 59,99 € -67% 19,99€ 18-sept Giraffe and Annika 29,99 € -67% 9,99€ 18-sept Lapis x Labyrinth 29,99 € -67% 9,99€ 18-sept Yomawari: The Long Night Collection 39,99 € -63% 14,99€ 29-sept Disgaea 1 Complete 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 18-sept Disgaea 4 Complete+ 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 18-sept Ys IX: Monstrum Nox 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 18-sept The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 18-sept Disgaea 5 Complete 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 18-sept R-Type Final 2 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 18-sept Poison Control 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 18-sept World’s End Club 39,99 € -38% 24,99€ 18-sept Mad Rat Dead 39,99 € -38% 24,99€ 18-sept The Cruel King and the Great Hero 29,99 € -33% 19,99€ 18-sept The Caligula Effect 2 49,99 € -25% 37,49€ 18-sept CRYSTAR 49,99 € -25% 37,49€ 18-sept Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 18-sept Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited 49,99 € -25% 37,49€ 18-sept Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 18-sept The Silver Case 2425 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 18-sept

Pour les curieux, voici les prix aux Etats-Unis:

– Crystar – $37.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Destiny Connect – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Disgaea 1 Complete – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Disgaea 4 Complete+ – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Disgaea 5 Complete – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – $39.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Fallen Legion Revenants – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Giraffe and Annika – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)

– God Wars: The Complete Legend – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Happy Birthdays – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Kemono Friends – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– La-Mulana – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– La-Mulana 2 – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $24.99)

– Labyrinth Legend – $8.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Langrisser I & II – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Lapis x Labyrinth – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)

– Mad Rat Dead – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Penny-Punching Princess – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Poison Control – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Prinny 2: Operation of Panties, Dood! – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– R-Type Final 2 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– RPG Maker MV – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisted – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Shadow Corridor – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– The Caligula Effect 2 – $34.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– The Cruel King and the Great Hero – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– The Lost Child – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– The Princess Guide – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– The Silver Case 2425 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $2.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $24.99)

– World’s End Club – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Yomawari: The Long Night Collection – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)