NIS America lance les promotions de fin d’année via l’eShop Nintendo Switch
NIS America a lancé de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch pour le mois de septembre 2022 avec des jeux comme Langrisser I & II, RPG Maker MV, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III, Ys IX : Monstrum Nox, etc. Ces titres sont actuellement au prix le plus bas jamais atteint. Les soldes « NIS America September 2022 Switch eShop » seront en ligne jusqu’au 19 septembre.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|The Lost Child
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|18-sept
|The Princess Guide
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|The Longest Five Minutes
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Penny-Punching Princess
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|GOD WARS The Complete Legend
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Happy Birthdays
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Langrisser I & II
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|The Caligula Effect: Overdose
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|RPG Maker MV
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
|59,99 €
|-67%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Giraffe and Annika
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,99€
|29-sept
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|R-Type Final 2
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Poison Control
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|World’s End Club
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|18-sept
|Mad Rat Dead
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|18-sept
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|29,99 €
|-33%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|The Caligula Effect 2
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|CRYSTAR
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|The Silver Case 2425
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
Pour les curieux, voici les prix aux Etats-Unis:
– Crystar – $37.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Destiny Connect – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)
– Disgaea 1 Complete – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Disgaea 4 Complete+ – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Disgaea 5 Complete – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – $39.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)
– Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Fallen Legion Revenants – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Giraffe and Annika – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)
– God Wars: The Complete Legend – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Happy Birthdays – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Kemono Friends – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)
– La-Mulana – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)
– La-Mulana 2 – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $24.99)
– Labyrinth Legend – $8.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)
– Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Langrisser I & II – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Lapis x Labyrinth – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)
– Mad Rat Dead – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Penny-Punching Princess – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Poison Control – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Prinny 2: Operation of Panties, Dood! – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)
– Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)
– Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– R-Type Final 2 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– RPG Maker MV – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisted – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Shadow Corridor – $7.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)
– SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– The Caligula Effect 2 – $34.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– The Cruel King and the Great Hero – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)
– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)
– The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)
– The Lost Child – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– The Princess Guide – $4.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– The Silver Case 2425 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)
– Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $2.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)
– void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $24.99)
– World’s End Club – $24.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Yomawari: The Long Night Collection – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)
– Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)
– Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)
