Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Splatoon 3
2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
3. Cult of the Lamb
4. Ooblets
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
8. Minecraft
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. Nintendo Switch Sports
11. Stardew Valley
13. Mortal Kombat 11
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
17. Pac-Man World Re-Pac
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Among Us
20. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
21. Cuphead
22. Dragon Ball FighterZ
23. Pico Park
24. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
27. Inmost
28. Portal: Companion Collection
29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Download-Only
1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
2. Cult of the Lamb
3. Ooblets
4. Disney’s Dreamlight Valley
5. Stardew Valley
6. Among Us
7. Cuphead
8. Pico Park
9. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
10. Inmost
11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
12. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
13. Green Hell
14. Subnautica
15. Hollow Knight
16. Down in Bermuda
17. Cooking Simulator
18. Car Racing
19. Zumba Garden
20. Prison Life Simulator 2022
21. Minigolf Adventure
22. Strange Horticulture
23. Real Boxing 2
24. Human: Fall Flat
25. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
26. Subnautica: Below Zero
27. Thief Simulator
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. ibb & obb
30. Death Road to Canada
