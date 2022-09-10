Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Splatoon 3

2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

3. Cult of the Lamb

4. Ooblets

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

8. Minecraft

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Nintendo Switch Sports

11. Stardew Valley

13. Mortal Kombat 11

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

17. Pac-Man World Re-Pac

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Among Us

20. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

21. Cuphead

22. Dragon Ball FighterZ

23. Pico Park

24. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

27. Inmost

28. Portal: Companion Collection

29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Download-Only

1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

2. Cult of the Lamb

3. Ooblets

4. Disney’s Dreamlight Valley

5. Stardew Valley

6. Among Us

7. Cuphead

8. Pico Park

9. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

10. Inmost

11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

12. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

13. Green Hell

14. Subnautica

15. Hollow Knight

16. Down in Bermuda

17. Cooking Simulator

18. Car Racing

19. Zumba Garden

20. Prison Life Simulator 2022

21. Minigolf Adventure

22. Strange Horticulture

23. Real Boxing 2

24. Human: Fall Flat

25. The Jackbox Party Pack 4

26. Subnautica: Below Zero

27. Thief Simulator

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. ibb & obb

30. Death Road to Canada