Koei Tecmo lance les promotions de fin d’année via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Prix
|Date fin
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|26-sept
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|26-sept
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate
|69,99 €
|-40%
|41,99€
|26-sept
|ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
|69,99 €
|-40%
|41,99€
|26-sept
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|59,99 €
|-35%
|38,99€
|26-sept
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|26-sept
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|26-sept
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-25%
|41,24€
|26-sept
