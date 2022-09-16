Alors que l’actualité tourne beaucoup autour de du TGS, un nouveau lot de jeux SEGA Genesis/Megadrive vient de tomber sur Nintendo Switch Online: Earthworm Jim, Alisia Dragoon, and Beyond Oasis.
Attention, pour rappel, la Megadrive n’est disponible que pour les joueurs membres du Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Le pack d’extension comprend également l’accès aux jeux N64, le DLC Happy Home Paradise pour Animal Crossing : New Horizons, le DLC Octo-Expansion de Splatoon 2, et le DLC Booster Course Pack pour Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
La liste des jeux disponible à la demande sur le Nintendo Switch Online:
Prochains jeux annoncés
- [N64] Pilotwings 64 (2022)
- [N64] Mario Party (2022)
- [N64] Mario Party 2 (2022)
- [N64] Mario Party 3 (2023)
- [N64] Pokémon Stadium (2023)
- [N64] Pokémon Stadium 2 (2023)
- [N64] 1080° Snowboarding (2023)
- [N64] Excitebike 64 (2023)
- [N64] GoldenEye 007
- [N64] Harvest Moon 64 (only announced for Japan)
Disponible aujourd’hui
- [Mega Drive / Genesis] Alisia Dragoon
- [Mega Drive / Genesis] Beyond Oasis (connu sous le nom de Story of Thor ~Hikari wo Tsugu Mono~ au Japon)
- [Mega Drive / Genesis] Earthworm Jim
Nintendo 64
Regular games
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Custom Robo (uniquement au Japon)
- Custom Robo 2 (uniquement au Japon)
- Dr. Mario 64
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Tennis
- Paper Mario
- Pokémon Puzzle League
- Pokémon Snap
- Sin and Punishment
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Wave Race 64
- WinBack: Covert Operations
- Yoshi’s Story
SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive
Regular games
- Alien Soldier
- Alisia Dragoon
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis (connu sous le nom de Story of Thor ~Hikari wo Tsugu Mono~ au Japon)
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Comix Zone
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Earthworm Jim
- Ecco The Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Light Crusader
- MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS (connu sous le nom de Rockman Mega World au Japon)
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Puyo Puyo (uniquement au Japon)
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master (uniquement au Japon)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Sword of Vermillion
- Target Earth (connu sous le nom de Assault Suits Leynos au Japon)
- Thunder Force II
- ToeJam & Earl
- Zero Wing
Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- Bombuzal
- Brawl Brothers
- Breath of Fire
- Breath of Fire II
- Caveman Ninja (Joe & Mac)
- Claymates
- Congo’s Caper
- Demon’s Crest
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- Doomsday Warrior
- EarthBound
- Earthworm Jim 2
- F-Zero
- Fighter’s History
- Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (uniquement au Japon)
- Harvest Moon (uniquement au Japon)
- Jelly Boy
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Avalanche
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shuugou! (uniquement au Japon)
- Magical Drop 2
- Mario’s Super Picross
- Natsume Championship Wrestling
- Operation Logic Bomb
- Panel de Pon
- Pilotwings
- Pop ‘n TwinBee
- Prehistorik Man
- Psycho Dream
- Rival Turf! / Rushing Beat
- Shin Megami Tensei (uniquement au Japon)
- Shin Megami Tensei II (uniquement au Japon)
- Shin Megami Tensei If… (uniquement au Japon)
- Smash Tennis
- Spanky’s Quest
- Star Fox
- Starfox 2
- Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax
- Sugoi Hebereke (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Family Tennis (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Super Valis IV
- The Ignition Factor
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Peace Keepers
- Tuff E Nuff
- Umihara Kawase (uniquement au Japon)
- Wild Guns
SP games
- Kirby Super Star SP (Meta Knight’s Revenge!)
- Kirby’s Dream Course SP (Dance along with Kirby!)
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (Set difficulty to Easy Breezy!)
- Super Mario Kart SP (all cups and courses are playable right away)
- Super Mario World SP (Give the world a whole new look!)
- Super Metroid SP (Samus Aran’s ultimate arsenal!)
- Super Punch-Out!! SP (Champion Edition)
Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- ADVENTURES OF LOLO
- Atlantis no Nazo (uniquement au Japon)
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Blaster Master
- City Connection
- Clu Clu Land
- Crystalis (uniquement au Japon)
- DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA
- DIG DUG II
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Donkey Kong 3
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (uniquement au Japon)
- Dr. Mario
- EarthBound Beginnings
- Eliminator Boat Duel
- Excitebike
- Famicom Wars (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem
- Fire ‘n Ice
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Journey to Silus
- Joy Mech Fight
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Legend of Zelda (The)
- Mappy-Land
- Mario Bros.
- Metroid
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Nightshade
- Ninja Gaiden
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
- Pinball
- Pro Wrestling
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream
- River City Ransom
- Route 16 Turbo (uniquement au Japon)
- Rygar
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
- Shadow of the Ninja
- Smash Ping-Pong
- Soccer
- Solomon’s Key
- Star Soldier
- Star Tropics
- Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- The Immortal
- Tsuppari Ozumo
- TwinBee
- Vice: Project Doom
- Volley Ball
- VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)
- Wario’s Woods
- Wrecking Crew
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu
- Yoshi
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
SP Games
- Blaster Master SP
- Crystalis
- Double Dragon SP (from ???)
- Dr. Mario SP
- Fire Emblem: Climax Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Ghosts’n Goblins SP
- Gradius SP
- Gradius SP (2nd version)
- Kid Icarus SP
- Kid Icarus SP
- Kirby’s Adventure SP
- Legend of Zelda SP (The)
- Metroid SP
- Metroid SP (2nd version)
- Metroid SP
- Metroid SP (2nd version)
- Mighty Bomb Jack SP
- NES Open Tournament Golf SP (uniquement au Japon)
- Ninja Gaiden SP
- Star Soldier SP
- Super Mario Bros. SP (from ???)
- Super Mario Bros. 3 SP (Mario, the quick-change artist)
- TwinBee SP
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP
