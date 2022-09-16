Alors que l’actualité tourne beaucoup autour de du TGS, un nouveau lot de jeux SEGA Genesis/Megadrive vient de tomber sur Nintendo Switch Online: Earthworm Jim, Alisia Dragoon, and Beyond Oasis.

Attention, pour rappel, la Megadrive n’est disponible que pour les joueurs membres du Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Le pack d’extension comprend également l’accès aux jeux N64, le DLC Happy Home Paradise pour Animal Crossing : New Horizons, le DLC Octo-Expansion de Splatoon 2, et le DLC Booster Course Pack pour Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

La liste des jeux disponible à la demande sur le Nintendo Switch Online:

Prochains jeux annoncés



[N64] Pilotwings 64 (2022)

[N64] Mario Party (2022)

[N64] Mario Party 2 (2022)

[N64] Mario Party 3 (2023)

[N64] Pokémon Stadium (2023)

[N64] Pokémon Stadium 2 (2023)

[N64] 1080° Snowboarding (2023)

[N64] Excitebike 64 (2023)

[N64] GoldenEye 007

[N64] Harvest Moon 64 (only announced for Japan)

Disponible aujourd’hui



[Mega Drive / Genesis] Alisia Dragoon

[Mega Drive / Genesis] Beyond Oasis (connu sous le nom de Story of Thor ~Hikari wo Tsugu Mono~ au Japon)

[Mega Drive / Genesis] Earthworm Jim

Nintendo 64

Regular games

Banjo-Kazooie

Custom Robo (uniquement au Japon)

Custom Robo 2 (uniquement au Japon)

Dr. Mario 64

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pokémon Puzzle League

Pokémon Snap

Sin and Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

WinBack: Covert Operations

Yoshi’s Story

SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive

Regular games

Alien Soldier

Alisia Dragoon

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis (connu sous le nom de Story of Thor ~Hikari wo Tsugu Mono~ au Japon)

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco The Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Light Crusader

MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS (connu sous le nom de Rockman Mega World au Japon)

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Puyo Puyo (uniquement au Japon)

Ristar

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master (uniquement au Japon)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Sword of Vermillion

Target Earth (connu sous le nom de Assault Suits Leynos au Japon)

Thunder Force II

ToeJam & Earl

Zero Wing

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

Bombuzal

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Caveman Ninja (Joe & Mac)

Claymates

Congo’s Caper

Demon’s Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

Doomsday Warrior

EarthBound

Earthworm Jim 2

F-Zero

Fighter’s History

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War (uniquement au Japon)

Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (uniquement au Japon)

Harvest Moon (uniquement au Japon)

Jelly Boy

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Avalanche

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Kirby Super Star

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shuugou! (uniquement au Japon)

Magical Drop 2

Mario’s Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop ‘n TwinBee

Prehistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Rival Turf! / Rushing Beat

Shin Megami Tensei (uniquement au Japon)

Shin Megami Tensei II (uniquement au Japon)

Shin Megami Tensei If… (uniquement au Japon)

Smash Tennis

Spanky’s Quest

Star Fox

Starfox 2

Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax

Sugoi Hebereke (uniquement au Japon)

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Family Tennis (uniquement au Japon)

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Umihara Kawase (uniquement au Japon)

Wild Guns

SP games

Kirby Super Star SP (Meta Knight’s Revenge!)

Kirby’s Dream Course SP (Dance along with Kirby!)

Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (Set difficulty to Easy Breezy!)

Super Mario Kart SP (all cups and courses are playable right away)

Super Mario World SP (Give the world a whole new look!)

Super Metroid SP (Samus Aran’s ultimate arsenal!)

Super Punch-Out!! SP (Champion Edition)

Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Atlantis no Nazo (uniquement au Japon)

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis (uniquement au Japon)

DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA

DIG DUG II

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Donkey Kong 3

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (uniquement au Japon)

Dr. Mario

EarthBound Beginnings

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Famicom Wars (uniquement au Japon)

Fire Emblem

Fire ‘n Ice

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Journey to Silus

Joy Mech Fight

Kirby’s Adventure

Mappy-Land

Mario Bros.

Mighty Bomb Jack

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pinball

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream

River City Ransom

Route 16 Turbo (uniquement au Japon)

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Smash Ping-Pong

Soccer

Solomon’s Key

Star Soldier

Star Tropics

Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal

Tsuppari Ozumo

TwinBee

Vice: Project Doom

VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)

Wario’s Woods

Wrecking Crew

Yie Ar Kung-Fu

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

SP Games

Blaster Master SP

Crystalis

Double Dragon SP (from ???)

Dr. Mario SP

Fire Emblem: Climax Version (uniquement au Japon)

Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (uniquement au Japon)

Ghosts’n Goblins SP

Gradius SP

Gradius SP (2nd version)

Kirby’s Adventure SP

Legend of Zelda SP (The)

Mighty Bomb Jack SP

NES Open Tournament Golf SP (uniquement au Japon)

Ninja Gaiden SP

Star Soldier SP

Super Mario Bros. SP (from ???)

Super Mario Bros. 3 SP (Mario, the quick-change artist)

TwinBee SP

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP