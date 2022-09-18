Square-Enix lance les promotions d’été via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera. L’ensemble des promotions ci-dessous sont disponibles sur l’eShop US et chez nous.
|Jeu
|Prix
|%
|Promo
|Date fin
|LOST SPHEAR
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|29-sept
|Romancing SaGa 3
|31,99 €
|-70%
|9,59€
|29-sept
|Romancing SaGa 2
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|29-sept
|SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|29-sept
|BALAN WONDERWORLD
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|29-sept
|Spelunker Party!
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|29-sept
|I Am Setsuna
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-sept
|ONINAKI
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|29-sept
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|29-sept
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY IX
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY VII
|15,99 €
|-50%
|7,99€
|29-sept
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-sept
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|29-sept
|DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-sept
|KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-sept
|DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation
|12,49 €
|-35%
|8,11€
|29-sept
|DRAGON QUEST
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|29-sept
|DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
|6,49 €
|-35%
|4,21€
|29-sept
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|49,99 €
|-35%
|32,49€
|29-sept
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|29-sept
|Actraiser Renaissance
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|29-sept
|SaGa Frontier Remastered
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|29-sept
|COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|29-sept
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|29-sept
|KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud
|99,99 €
|-30%
|69,99€
|29-sept
|KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|29-sept
|KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|29-sept
|KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|29-sept
