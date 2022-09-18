Square-Enix lance les promotions d’été via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Jeu Prix % Promo Date fin LOST SPHEAR 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 29-sept Romancing SaGa 3 31,99 € -70% 9,59€ 29-sept Romancing SaGa 2 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 29-sept SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 29-sept BALAN WONDERWORLD 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 29-sept Spelunker Party! 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 29-sept I Am Setsuna 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 29-sept ONINAKI 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 29-sept WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 29-sept Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY IX 20,99 € -50% 10,49€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY VII 15,99 € -50% 7,99€ 29-sept NEO: The World Ends with You 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 29-sept FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 29-sept DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 29-sept KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 29-sept DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation 12,49 € -35% 8,11€ 29-sept DRAGON QUEST 4,99 € -35% 3,24€ 29-sept DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line 6,49 € -35% 4,21€ 29-sept The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story 49,99 € -35% 32,49€ 29-sept Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars 29,99 € -30% 20,99€ 29-sept Actraiser Renaissance 29,99 € -30% 20,99€ 29-sept SaGa Frontier Remastered 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 29-sept COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 29-sept Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden 29,99 € -30% 20,99€ 29-sept KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud 99,99 € -30% 69,99€ 29-sept KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 29-sept KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version 59,99 € -30% 41,99€ 29-sept KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version 49,99 € -30% 34,99€ 29-sept