Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Splatoon 3
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Overcooked: Special Edition
4. Kill la Kill: IF
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
6. Bear & Breakfast
7. Metro 2033 Redux
8. Minecraft
9. Cult of the Lamb
10. Cuphead
11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
14. Green Hell
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Undertale
17. Stardew Valley
18. Hades
19. Return to Monkey Island
20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
22. Among Us
23. Mario Party Superstars
24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
25. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
26. Saints Row: The Third
27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
28. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition
29. Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition
30. Overcooked 2
Download-Only Games
10. Ooblets
11. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
12. Cooking Simulator
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
14. Disco Elysium
15. Cozy Grove
16. Thief Simulator
17. Castle Crashers Remastered
18. Hollow Knight
19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
20. Diablo II: Resurrected
21. Blasphemous
22. Human: Fall Flat
23. Pico Park
24. Terraria
25. Figment
26. Various Daylife
27. The Hong Kong Massacre
28. Yooka-Laylee
29. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
30. Car Mechanic Simulator
