Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Splatoon 3

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Overcooked: Special Edition

4. Kill la Kill: IF

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

6. Bear & Breakfast

7. Metro 2033 Redux

8. Minecraft

9. Cult of the Lamb

10. Cuphead

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

14. Green Hell

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Undertale

17. Stardew Valley

18. Hades

19. Return to Monkey Island

20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

22. Among Us

23. Mario Party Superstars

24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

26. Saints Row: The Third

27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

28. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition

29. Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition

30. Overcooked 2

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Bear & Breakfast

3. Cult of the Lamb

4. Cuphead

5. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

6. Green Hell

7. Stardew Valley

8. Return to Monkey Island

9. Among Us

10. Ooblets

11. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

12. Cooking Simulator

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

14. Disco Elysium

15. Cozy Grove

16. Thief Simulator

17. Castle Crashers Remastered

18. Hollow Knight

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

20. Diablo II: Resurrected

21. Blasphemous

22. Human: Fall Flat

23. Pico Park

24. Terraria

25. Figment

26. Various Daylife

27. The Hong Kong Massacre

28. Yooka-Laylee

29. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

30. Car Mechanic Simulator