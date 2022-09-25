La série d’action rythmique préférée des fans revient avec THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, disponible le 16 février 2023 aux formats physiques et numériques sur Nintendo Switch.

Le jeu de base inclut 385 musiques de FINAL FANTASY. Les Éditions Digital Deluxe et Premium Digital Deluxe incluent quant à elles des musiques d’autres franchises SQUARE ENIX comme NieR, SaGa, LIVE A LIVE, OCTOPATH TRAVELER, et d’autres ! Les joueuses et les joueurs peuvent former l’équipe de combat musical de leurs rêves grâce aux trois modes et aux plus de 100 personnages issus de FINAL FANTASY proposés par le jeu. Grâce aux modes multijoueur local et en ligne, ainsi qu’au contenu téléchargeable additionnel à explorer après la sortie du jeu, les joueurs ne s’ennuieront pas cet hiver en se lançant dans cette aventure musicale colorée. Cela devrait être plus qu’assez de musique pour que tout le monde puisse en profiter, mais vous vous demandez probablement quelles sont les chansons incluses. RPGSite et Finaland ont fait équipe pour trouver toutes les chansons que vous rencontrerez dans le jeu et la liste finale vous donnera le tournis. Vous pouvez trouver la liste complète ci-dessous !

Final Fantasy

Opening Theme (EMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy (FMS)

Castle Cornelia (FMS)

Battle (BMS)

Opening Theme (FMS)

Mini Boss Battle (BMS)

Matoya’s Cave (FMS)

Mt. Gulg (FMS)

Airship (FMS)

Sunken Shrine (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy II

The Rebel Army (EMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

The Rebel Army (BMS)

Town (FMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy II (FMS)

Dungeon (FMS)

The Imperial Army (FMS)

Chocobo Theme (FMS)

Tower of the Magi (FMS)

Battle Theme A (BMS)

Battle Theme 2 (BMS)

Finale (FMS)

Final Fantasy III

Aria, the Maiden of Water (EMS)

Crystal Cave (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Eternal Wind (FMS)

The Boundless Ocean (FMS)

Aria, the Maiden of Water (FMS)

Megalopolis Saronia (FMS)

Doga and Unei (FMS)

The Invincible (FMS)

Forbidden Land Eureka (FMS)

Crystal Tower (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Dark Crystal (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy IV

Theme of Love (EMS)

The Red Wings (FMS)

Theme of Love (FMS)

Final Fanasy IV Main Theme (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Airship (FMS)

Trojan Beauty (FMS)

Tower of Zot (FMS)

Within the Giant (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Battle With the Four Fiends (BMS)

Lunar Whale (FMS)

Another Moon (FMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy V

Home, Sweet Home (EMS)

Final Fantasy V Main Theme (BMS)

Four Hearts (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Harvest (FMS)

To the North Mountain (FMS)

Library of the Ancients (FMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

Home, Sweet Home (FMS)

The Airship (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

The Dawn Warriors (BMS)

Clash on the Big Bridge (BMS)

A New World (FMS)

In Search of Light (FMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy VI

Celes’ Theme (EMS)

Terra’s Theme (FMS)

Battle (BMS)

Lock’s Theme (BMS)

Edgar & Sabin’s Theme (FMS)

Protect the Esper! (BMS)

Grand Finale (BMS)

The Airship Blackjack (FMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

Battle to the Death (BMS)

Celes’ Theme (FMS)

Searching for Friends (FMS)

Last Dungeon (FMS)

Dancing Mad (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII & Compilation

Final Fantasy VII (13 tracks):

Aerith’s Theme (EMS)

Opening ~ Bombing Mission (BMS)

Let the Battles Begin! (BMS)

Fight On! (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle (FMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII (FMS)

Rufus’ Welcoming Ceremony (FMS)

Gold Saucer (FMS)

Cosmo Canyon (Aerith’s Theme (BMS)

Highwind Takes to the Skies (FMS)

Judgment Day (FMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A (BMS)

Birth of a God (BMS)

One-Winged Angel (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children (9 tracks):

Advent: One-Winged Angel (EMS)

Beyond the Wasteland (BMS)

Those Who Fight ~ Piano Version (BMS)

Aerith’s Theme ~ Piano Version (FMS)

Battle in the Forgotten City (BMS)

Divinity II (BMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ FF7 AC Version (BMS)

Advent: One-Winged Angel (BMS)

Cloud Smiles (FMS)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (6 tracks):

Theme of Crisis Core ~ Succession (EMS)

Encounter (BMS)

Timely Ambush ~ Let the Battles Begin (FMS)

Flower Blooming in the Slums ~ Aerith’s Theme (FMS)

The SOLDIER Way (BMS)

The Price of Freedom (BMS)

Last Order: Final Fantasy VII (1 track):

Last Order (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (11 tracks):

Hollow (EMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Bombing Mission (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Tifa’s Theme ~ Seventh Heaven (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Main Theme of FF7 ~ Sector 7 Undercity (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Let the Battles Begin ~ Ex-SOLDIER (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

The Airbuster (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Collapsed Expressway (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

High Five (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ Quickening (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Midgar Expressway (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

One-Winged Angel Rebirth (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy VIII

Waltz for the Moon (EMS)

Liberi Fatali (BMS)

Balamb Garden (FMS)

Blue Fields (FMS)

Don’t Be Afraid (BMS)

Find Your Way (FMS)

Force Your Way (BMS)

Shuffle or Boogie (BMS)

Waltz for the Moon (FMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun (BMS)

Fisherman’s Horizon (FMS)

Love Grows (FMS)

The Oath (FMS)

The Castle (FMS)

Premonition (BMS)

Maybe I’m a Lion (BMS)

The Extreme (BMS)

Ending Theme of FF8 (FMS)

Final Fantasy IX

Behind the Door (EMS)

A Place to Call Home (FMS)

VIvi’s Theme (FMS)

Sword of Fury (BMS)

Vamo’alla Flamenco (BMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Over the Hill (FMS)

Festival of the Hunt (BMS)

Dark City Treno (FMS)

Rose of May (FMS)

Iifa, the Ancient Tree of Life (FMS)

Something to Protect ~ Beatrix’s Theme (BMS)

Aboard the Hilda Garde (FMS)

Ipsen’s Castle (FMS)

You’re Not Alone! (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

The Darkness of Eternity (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Behind the Door (FMS)

Final Fantasy X & X-2

Final Fantasy X (17 tracks):

Suteki da ne (EMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

Spira Unplugged (FMS)

Blitz-Off! (BMS)

Movement in Green (FMS)

Mi’ihen Highroad (FMS)

Thunder Plains (FMS)

Launch (FMS)

Assault (BMS)

Via Purifico (FMS)

Suteki da ne (FMS)

Servants of the Mountain (FMS)

A Fleeting Dream (FMS)

Challenge (BMS)

Fight with Seymour (BMS)

Otherworld (BMS)

A Contest of Aeons (BMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy X-2 (7 tracks):

1000 Words ~ FFX-2 Mix (EMS)

YuRiPa, Fight! No.1 (BMS)

We’re the Gullwings! (FMS)

Let Me Blow You a Kiss (BMS)

Under Bevelle (FMS)

The Farplane Abyss (FMS)

Demise (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy XI

FF11 Opening Theme (EMS)

FF11 Opening Theme (BMS)

Vana’diel March (FMS)

Ronfaure (FMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

Gustaberg (FMS)

Heavens Tower (FMS)

Sarutabaruta (FMS)

Voyager (FMS)

Selbina (FMS)

Recollection (FMS)

Awakening (BMS)

Tough Battle #2 (BMS)

The Sanctuary of Zi’Tah (FMS)

Fighters of the Crystal (BMS)

A New Horizon ~ Tavnazian Achipelago (BMS)

Iron Colossus (BMS)

Ragnarok (BMS)

Melodies Errant (BMS)

Shinryu (BMS)

Final Fantasy XII

The Archadian Empire (EMS)

Final Fantasy ~ FF12 Version (BMS)

Streets of Rabanastre (FMS)

The Dalmasca Estersand (FMS)

Heart of a Child (FMS)

Giza Plains (FMS)

The Archadian Empire (FMS)

Phon Coast (FMS)

The Mosphoran Highwaste (FMS)

Boss Battle (BMS)

Flash of Steel (BMS)

Battle with an Esper (BMS)

Life and Death (BMS)

Struggle for Freedom (BMS)

Ending Movie (BMS)

Final Fantasy XIII Trilogy

Final Fantasy XIII (13 tracks):

Defiers of Fate (EMS)

Defiers of Fate (BMS)

Saber’s Edge (BMS)

Blinded by Light (BMS)

March of the Dreadnoughts (FMS)

The Gapra Whitewood (FMS)

The Sunleth Waterscape (FMS)

The Archylte Steppe (FMS)

Desperate Struggle (BMS)

Will to Fight (BMS)

Dust to Dust (FMS)

Eden Under Siege (BMS)

Fighting Fate (BMS)

Nascent Requiem (BMS)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (12 tracks):

Warrior Goddess (EMS)

Etro’s Champion (BMS)

Paradigm Shift (BMS)

Historia Crux (FMS)

Last Hunter (BMS)

Full Speed Ahead (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Eclipse (FMS)

Plains of Eternity (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Groovy Chocobo (FMS)

Crazy Chocobo (FMS)

Noel’s Theme ~ Final Journey (FMS)

Heart of Chaos (BMS)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (7 tracks):

Sacior of Souls (EMS)

Lightning Returns (BMS)

Crimson Blitz (BMS)

The Glittering City of Yusnaan (FMS)

The Dead Dunes (FMS)

Savior of Souls (BMS)

Chaos (BMS)

Final Fantasy XIV

Answers (EMS)

On Westerly Winds (FMS)

Serenity (FMS)

To the Sun (FMS)

The Land Breathes (BMS)

Hard to Miss (BMS)

Torn from the Heavens (BMS)

Nemesis (BMS)

Primal Judgment (BMS)

Under the Weight (BMS)

Engage (FMS)

Fallen Angel (BMS)

Good King Moggle Mog XII (BMS)

Ultima (BMS)

Through the Maelstrom (BMS)

A Light in the Storm (FMS)

Oblivion (BMS)

Ominous Prognisticks (BMS)

Ink Long Dry (FMS)

Heroes (BMS)

Locus (BMS)

Metal – Brute Justice Mode (BMS)

Exponential Entropy (BMS)

Moebius (BMS)

Rise (BMS)

Triumph (BMS)

The Worm’s Tail (BMS)

Wayward Daughter (BMS)

Sunrise (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

What Angel Wakes Me (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Who Brings Shadow (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

A Long Fall (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Promises to Keep (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy XV

Apocalypsis Noctis (EMS)

Stand Your Ground (BMS)

Veiled in Black (BMS)

Valse di Fantasica (FMS)

The Fight is On! (BMS)

Apocalypsis Noctis ~ Uncovered Trailer Version (BMS)

Flying R (FMS)

Invidia (BMS)

Omnis Lacrima (BMS)

Up for the CHallenge (BMS)

Somnus (FMS)

Hellfire (BMS)

Magna Insomnia (BMS)

Main Theme from Final Fantasy (FMS)

Noctis (FMS)

Shield of the King ~ Theme of Episode Gladiolus (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Episode Ignis Main Theme (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Home Sweet Home ~ Theme of Episode Prompto (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Dance of the Silver & Red ~ Episode Ardyn (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy Tactics

Bland Logo ~ Title Back (EMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Prologue Movie (FMS)

Trisection (BMS)

Apoplexy (BMS)

Antipyretic (BMS)

Battle on the Bridge (BMS)

Ovelia’s Theme (FMS)

Ultima’s Transformation (BMS)

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest

Hill of Destiny (BMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Last Castle (FMS)

Battle 3 (BMS)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Series

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (8 tracks):

Moonless Starry Night (EMS)

Today Comes to Be Tomorrow (FMS)

Promised Grace (FMS)

Monster Ronde (BMS)

Across the Divide (FMS)

Woebegone Creature (BMS)

United, Manifested (BMS)

Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers (1 track):

This is the End for You! (BMS)

Final Fantasy Type-0

The Beginning of the End (EMS)

The Beginning of the End (BMS)

War: Warrior Worth a Thousand (BMS)

The Earth Under Our Feet (FMS)

War: The White Weapon (BMS)

Soar (FMS)

Tempus Finis (FMS)

Vermillion Fire (BMS)

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light

The 4 Heroes of Light Main Theme (FMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Battle with Monsters (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

World of Final Fantasy

World of Battle (BMS)

Mobius Final Fantasy

Warrior of Light ~ Mobius Final Fantasy (BMS)

Dancing Edge (BMS)

Magic Madness (BMS)

Bloodthirst (BMS)

Femme Fatale (BMS)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Jack’s Theme (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Battle: Chaos Advent (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Battle: False Knight (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon

Raffaello Battle (BMS

Theme of Dungeon Hero X (BMS)

Pop-up Duel (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Series

Dissidia Final Fantasy (6 tracks):

Dissidia Final Fantasy Final Trailer (BMS)

Keeping the Peace (FMS)

The Decisive Battle Arrange ~ from FF6 (BMS)

Battle 1 Arrange ~ from FF9 (BMS)

The Troops’ Advance (BMS)

Dissidia ~ Ending (BMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim (5 tracks):

Lux Concordiae (EMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim Final Trailer (BMS)

Canto Mortis ~ An Undocumented Battle (FMS)

Gate to the Rift (FMS)

Cantata Mortis (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade (8 tracks):

The Rebel Army Arrange ~ from FF2 (BMS)

Eternal Wind Arrange ~ from FF3 (BMS)

Dancing Mad Arrange ~ From FF6 (BMS)

Ominous Prognisticks Arrange ~ From FF14 (BMS)

Antipyrectic Arrange ~ From FF Tactics (BMS)

The Beginning of the End Arrange ~ From FF Type-0 (BMS)

Massive Explosion (BMS)

God in Fire (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (1 track):

Dare to Defy (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia (1 track):

Spark (BMS)

Final Fantasy Record Keeper

Chaos Shrine FFRK arrange ~ from FF1 (BMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge FFRK arrange 2 ~ from FF5 (BMS)

The Decisive Battle FFRK arrange ~ from FF6 (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle FFRK arrange ~ from FF7 (BMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun FFRK arrange ~ from FF8 (BMS)

Blinded by Light FFRK arrange ~ from FF13 (BMS)

Stand Your Ground FFRK arrange ~ from FF15 (BMS)

Utakata FFRK arrange ~ From FF Type-0 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Series

Theatrhyhm Final Fantasy (3 tracks):

Chaos Shrine TFF Menu Ver. ~ from FF1 (BMS)

Return of the Warrior TFF Menu Ver. ~ from FF3 (BMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge TFF Menu Ver. ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call (3 tracks):

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley (EMS)

Attack Team TFFCC Menu Ver. ~ from FFT (BMS)

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley LONG Ver. (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy All-Star Carnival (9 tracks):

Prelude TFFAC Menu Ver ~ from FF1 (FMS)

Matoya’s Cave TFFAC Ver ~ from FF1 (FMS)

The Red Wings TFFAC Ver ~ from FF4 (FMS)

Ahead on our Way TFFAC Ver ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge TFFAC Ver ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Locke’s Theme TFFAC Ver ~ from FF6 (BMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A TFFAC Ver ~ from FF7

Fight With Seymour TFFAC Ver ~ from FF10

Special Arrange Medley TFFAC Ver (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Final Bar Line (2 tracks):

FF7 Special Arrange Medley (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Final Bar Line Special Batlte Arrange Medley (BMS) *NEW for Final Bar Line

Music from Arrangement CDs

From Final Fantasy Tribute -Thanks- (1 track):

Opening Theme (BMS)

From Bra*Bra Final Fantasy Brass De Bravo 1 & 2 (4 tracks):

FF Moogles’ Theme (FMS)

FF Medley (FMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge (BMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

Digital Deluxe Version Music Tracks

Si vous achetez la version numérique de luxe du jeu, vous bénéficierez d’une légère mise à niveau de la liste de chansons de Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Ces ajouts à votre liste de lecture seront immédiatement débloqués sous forme de DLC supplémentaire :

FF1 – Battle Scene 2 ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF3 – Zephyr Memories ~ Legend of the Eternal Wind (FMS)

FF3 – Sailing Enterprise The Invincible ~ SQ Chips Ver. (FMS)

FF5 – Clash on the Big Bridge ~ The Black Mages Ver. (BMS)

FF5 – Clash on the Big Bridge ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF6 – Decisive Battle ~ Acoustic Arrangements Ver. (BMS)

FF7 – Cosmo Canyon ~ Collabo Arrange (FMS)

FF7 – Aerith’s Theme ~ Collabo Arrange (?)

FF8 – Eyes on Me (FMS)

FF9 – You’re Not Alone ~ Battle SQ Ver. (?)

FF9 – Melodies of Life (FMS)

FF10 – To Zanarkand (FMS)

FF10 – The Skies Above ~ The Black Mages Ver. (BMS)

FF10-2 Eternity ~ Memory of Lightwaves (FMS)

FF11 – Distant Worlds (FMS)

FF11 – Fighters of the Crystal ~ The Star Onions Ver. (?)

FF12 – Kiss Me Goodbye (FMS)

FF13 – Hope ~ Symphonic Poem Ver. (?)

FF13 – Eternal Love (FMS)

FF13 – Blinded By Light ~ SE Jazz Ver. (?)

Crystal Chronicles – Kaze no ne (FMS)

FF14 Heavensward – Rise ~ The Primals (BMS)

FF14 Shadowbringers – A Long Fall ~ Scions & Sinners Arrangement Ver. (?)

More SQ Arrangement Album – Duugem De Chocobo (?)

DLC & Season Pass Content

Tout au long de l’année 2023, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line fera l’objet d’un DLC qui étoffera considérablement la bibliothèque musicale du jeu. Le DLC du Season Pass comprendra une série de chansons issues de séries de jeux autres que Final Fantasy, dont les premières seront disponibles en février 2023. En plus de débloquer les chansons, ces packs DLC ajouteront également des personnages des jeux en question à ajouter à votre groupe, et vous voyagerez dans des décors de ces jeux en jouant ces scènes et ces chansons.

Season Pass 1 – SaGa, Nier, Live A Live, and The World Ends With You

SaGa Volume 1 (16 février 2023):

Enraged Battle [FF Legend]

Struggle to the Death [FF Legend 2]

The Conflict [Romancing SaGa]

Horrible Shadow [Romancing SaGa]

Beat Them Up! [Romancing SaGa]

Coup de Grace [Romancing SaGa]

Ardent Rhythm / Passionate Rhythm [Romancing SaGa ~ Minstrel Song]

Live A Live (1er mars 2023):

Megalomania

Live A Live

Birds Fly, Fish Swim

Go! Go! Steel Titan!

The World Ends With You (15 mars 2023):

World is Yours [Neo TWEWY]

Your Ocean [Neo TWEWY]

Breaking Free [Neo TWEWY]

Twister [TWEWY]

Calling [TWEWY]

Someday [TWEWY]

Nier Automata (29 mars 2023):

Dependent Weakling

Weight of the World

Amusement Park

A Beautiful Song

Emil’s Shop

SaGa Vol. 2 (12 avril 2023):

The Celestial Protectors [SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions]

Battle 4 [SaGa Frontier]

Alone [SaGa Frontier]

Battle 5 [SaGa Frontier]

Last Battle ~ T260G [SaGa Frontier]

Feldschlacht III [SaGa Frontier 2]

Misgestalt [SaGa Frontier 2]

Battle Theme 1 [Unlimited SaGa]

Season Pass 2 – Nier, Chrono, Mana, and Octopath

Nier Gestalt/Replicant (26 avril 2023):

Fleeting Words / Outsider

Song of the Ancients – Fate

Hill of Radiant Winds

Kaine / Salvation

Song of the Ancients / Devola

Shadowlord

Chrono Trigger & Cross Vol. 1 (17 mai 2023):

Wings that Cross Time [Chrono Trigger]

Chrono Trigger [Chrono Trigger]

Boss Battle 2 [Chrono Trigger]

Battle with Magus [Chrono Trigger]

Corridors of Time [Chrono Trigger]

Radical Dreamers ~ Le Trésor Interdit [Chrono Cross]

Chrono Trigger & Cross Vol. 2 (7 juin 2023):

Robo’s Theme [Chrono Trigger]

Wind Scene [Chrono Trigger]

Frog’s Theme [Chrono Trigger]

World Revolution [Chrono Trigger]

To Far Away Times [Chrono Trigger]

Scars of Time [Chrono Cross]

Mana Volume 1 (28 juin 2023):

Nuclear Fusion [Trials of Mana]

Sacrifice Part 3 [Trials of Mana]

Swivel [Trials of Mana]

Powell [Trials of Mana]

Meridian Child [Trials of Mana]

In Search of the Sword of Mana [Sword of Mana]

Battle 2 [Sword of Mana]

Octopath Traveler (19 juin 2023):

Battle at Journey’s End

Primrose, the Dancer

Daughter of the Dark God

Main Theme

Decisive Battle 2

Season Pass 3 – SaGa, Mana, Xenogears, and more

SaGa Vol. 3 – 9 aout 2023:

Even Higher [Romancing SaGa re;universe]

Title Screen [Romancing SaGa 2]

Encounter with the Seven Heroes [Romancing SaGa 2]

The Ultimate Confrontation [Romancing SaGa 2]

Four Sinistrals Battle 1 [Romancing SaGa 3]

Four Sinistrals Battle 2 [Romancing SaGa 3]

The Ultimate Confrontation [Romancing SaGa 3]

Mana Vol. 2 – 30 aout 2023:

Darkness Nova [Legend of Mana]

Bejeweled City in Ruins [Legend of Mana]

Hometown of Domina [Legend of Mana]

Meridian Dance [Secret of Mana]

Into the Thick of It [Secret of Mana]

Danger [Secret of Mana]

Xenogears – 20 septembre 2023:

Blazing Knights

Soaring

Awakening