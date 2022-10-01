Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Splatoon 3
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Kill la Kill: IF
4. Overcooked: Special Edition
5. Metro 2033 Redux
6. Bear & Breakfast
7. Minecraft
8. Cuphead
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
10. Potion Permit Deluxe Edition
11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12. Return to Monkey Island
13. Stardew Valley
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. BioShock: The Collection
16. Cult of the Lamb
17. Hades
18. Among Us
19. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
20. Saints Row: The Third
21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
22. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
23. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
24. Mario Party Superstars
25. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
27. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
28. Game of Dragons
29. Shovel Knight Dig
30. Potion Permit
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Bear & Breakfast
3. Cuphead
4. Return to Monkey Island
5. Stardew Valley
6. Cult of the Lamb
7. Among Us
8. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
9. Game of Dragons
10. Shovel Knight Dig
11. Tunic
12. Inside
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
15. Green Hell
16. Cozy Grove
17. Castle Crashers Remastered
18. Disco Elysium
19. Final Fantasy VII
20. Wylde Flowers
21. Ooblets
22. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
23. Hollow Knight
24. Diablo II: Resurrected
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
26. Limbo
27. Figment
28. Blasphemous
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Yooka-Laylee
