Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Splatoon 3

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Kill la Kill: IF

4. Overcooked: Special Edition

5. Metro 2033 Redux

6. Bear & Breakfast

7. Minecraft

8. Cuphead

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

10. Potion Permit Deluxe Edition

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. Return to Monkey Island

13. Stardew Valley

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. BioShock: The Collection

16. Cult of the Lamb

17. Hades

18. Among Us

19. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

20. Saints Row: The Third

21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

22. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

23. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

24. Mario Party Superstars

25. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

27. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

28. Game of Dragons

29. Shovel Knight Dig

30. Potion Permit

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Bear & Breakfast

3. Cuphead

4. Return to Monkey Island

5. Stardew Valley

6. Cult of the Lamb

7. Among Us

8. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

9. Game of Dragons

10. Shovel Knight Dig

11. Tunic

12. Inside

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

15. Green Hell

16. Cozy Grove

17. Castle Crashers Remastered

18. Disco Elysium

19. Final Fantasy VII

20. Wylde Flowers

21. Ooblets

22. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

23. Hollow Knight

24. Diablo II: Resurrected

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

26. Limbo

27. Figment

28. Blasphemous

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Yooka-Laylee