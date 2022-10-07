Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
No Man’s Sky
Brick Breaker Ball Shooter
Bus Driving Simulator 22
Clock Maker: My Clock – ver. digital (with timer)
CosmoPlazerZ
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
Falling Out
Isekai Bride Hunting: Meir Edition
Jewel Diamonds
Josh Journey: Darkness Totems
Let’s Play Curling
Maze Blaze
Memory: The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
Overwatch 2
Poker World: Casino Game
Prodeus
Super Jagger Bomb
Tribe Explorer
Wizorb
Youropa
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Nc
Les promotions de la semaine : Il y a 396 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Promo
|Date fin
|112 Operator
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Syberia 2
|29,99 €
|-93%
|2,09€
|23-oct
|Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|The Way Remastered
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Urban Flow
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Little Bug
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Comic Coloring Book – Complete Edition
|31,99 €
|-91%
|2,99€
|05-nov
|Chill Panda
|10,99 €
|-91%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|02-nov
|The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
|44,99 €
|-90%
|4,49€
|02-nov
|Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
|52,49 €
|-90%
|5,24€
|02-nov
|Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
|37,99 €
|-90%
|3,79€
|02-nov
|Anti Hero Bundle
|40,99 €
|-90%
|4,09€
|02-nov
|Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2
|45,99 €
|-90%
|4,59€
|02-nov
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|02-nov
|Blood and Guts Bundle
|44,99 €
|-90%
|4,49€
|02-nov
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|02-nov
|Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3
|50,49 €
|-90%
|5,04€
|02-nov
|Crazy Zen Codeword
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-nov
|Feudal Alloy
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-nov
|BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|16-oct
|BE-A Walker
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Frogs vs. Storks
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|The Seven Chambers
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Black Rainbow
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|The Last Days
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Farm Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Julie’s Sweets
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Country Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Dinogotchi
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|30-oct
|Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|30-oct
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|30-oct
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|30-oct
|Earthworms
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Boomerang Fu
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|26-oct
|Cattails
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,94€
|02-nov
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
|59,99 €
|-86%
|8,39€
|13-oct
|DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2
|59,99 €
|-86%
|8,39€
|13-oct
|GOD EATER 3
|59,99 €
|-86%
|8,39€
|13-oct
|SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
|49,99 €
|-86%
|6,99€
|13-oct
|Astro Bears
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Spirit Roots
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Reverse Crawl
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|02-nov
|Monster Slayers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|02-nov
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|02-nov
|Bleed 2
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|02-nov
|UnExplored
|15,00 €
|-85%
|2,25€
|02-nov
|Glass Masquerade Double Pack
|21,99 €
|-85%
|3,29€
|02-nov
|Odallus: The Dark Call
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|02-nov
|Bleed
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|02-nov
|Black Paradox
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|02-nov
|Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
|6,50 €
|-85%
|1,00€
|01-nov
|Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission
|6,50 €
|-85%
|1,00€
|01-nov
|City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-oct
|Formula Retro Racing
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|04-nov
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|01-nov
|Songbird Symphony
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-oct
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
|59,99 €
|-85%
|8,99€
|13-oct
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
|69,99 €
|-85%
|10,49€
|13-oct
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
|59,99 €
|-85%
|8,99€
|13-oct
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE PAC
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|13-oct
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
|69,99 €
|-85%
|10,49€
|13-oct
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|59,99 €
|-85%
|8,99€
|13-oct
|Crazy Trucks
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Sky Games
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|15-oct
|Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|14-oct
|CrunchTime
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|10-oct
|CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-oct
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|49,99 €
|-82%
|8,99€
|13-oct
|EARTHLOCK
|24,99 €
|-82%
|4,49€
|01-nov
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-oct
|Stunt Kite Party
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-oct
|McDROID
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|20-oct
|Uncanny Valley
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Shikhondo – Soul Eater
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Verlet Swing
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|02-nov
|Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|02-nov
|Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-oct
|The TakeOver
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Pinball Lockdown
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|31-oct
|Pinball Freedom
|9,00 €
|-80%
|1,80€
|31-oct
|Space Ribbon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Crazy Zen Mini Golf
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|World Soccer Strikers ’91
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-oct
|The Forbidden Arts
|13,18 €
|-80%
|2,63€
|25-oct
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-nov
|Purrs In Heaven
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|01-nov
|Super Arcade Soccer
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|18-oct
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-nov
|WildTrax Racing
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|01-nov
|Speedway Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-nov
|Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-oct
|Titeuf Mega Party
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|23-oct
|Pine
|20,99 €
|-80%
|4,19€
|09-oct
|Cat Quest II
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-oct
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 – The Crystal Menhir
|34,99 €
|-80%
|6,99€
|23-oct
|Syberia
|14,90 €
|-80%
|2,98€
|23-oct
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|23-oct
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
|59,99 €
|-80%
|11,99€
|13-oct
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|13-oct
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|13-oct
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-oct
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|34,99 €
|-80%
|6,99€
|13-oct
|My Coloring Book 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Flowlines VS
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Thomas Was Alone
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|The Solitaire Conspiracy
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Zoo Dentist
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Gangsta Paradise
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Fantasy Tower Defense
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|ABC Match with Me
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|ABC Search With Me
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Colorfall
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Fantasy Checkers
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|Fall Gummies
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|Perfect Traffic Simulator
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|ABC Follow Me: Animals
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Checkers for Kids
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Among Pipes
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|Royal Tower Defense
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|The Legend of Ninja
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|AnimaLudo
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Hamster Bob
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|VSR: Void Space Racing
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Unhatched
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|Merge Your Room
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Tower of Babel – no mercy
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Road To Guangdong
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|21-oct
|Threaded
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Shipwreck Escape
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|SpelunKing: The Mine Match
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Puzzle Collection
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|Watermelon Party
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|The Game is ON
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Windmill Kings
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Quest for the Golden Duck
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
|4,99 €
|-79%
|1,04€
|18-oct
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|12,99 €
|-78%
|2,85€
|31-oct
|Kartoon Racing: Singleplayer Multiplayer Racing
|8,49 €
|-77%
|1,99€
|19-oct
|Tower Of Time
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|02-nov
|INVERSUS Deluxe
|11,99 €
|-75%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Stealth
|4,16 €
|-75%
|1,04€
|26-oct
|Depth of Extinction
|13,49 €
|-75%
|3,37€
|25-oct
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|01-nov
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|23-oct
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|23-oct
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|09-oct
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|16-oct
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|09-oct
|Lair of the Clockwork God
|17,99 €
|-75%
|4,49€
|30-oct
|Mars Power Industries
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|01-nov
|911 Operator
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|01-nov
|911 Operator Deluxe Edition
|21,99 €
|-75%
|5,49€
|01-nov
|Smashy Road: Wanted 2
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-oct
|Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Farm Tycoon
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-oct
|Northgard
|34,99 €
|-72%
|9,79€
|16-oct
|Guild of Darksteel
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|02-nov
|The Magister
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|02-nov
|Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|02-nov
|This Is the Police
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|This is the Police 2
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|de Blob
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|de Blob 2
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|Titan Quest
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|19-oct
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|19-oct
|Rebel Cops
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|19-oct
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|19-oct
|Ghost Blade HD
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|20-oct
|Project Starship X
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|20-oct
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|20-oct
|Quest Hunter
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|30-oct
|AQUA KITTY UDX
|7,49 €
|-70%
|2,24€
|10-oct
|Blood will be Spilled
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|02-nov
|Arcade Spirits
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|16-oct
|Severed
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-oct
|Guacamelee! 2
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-oct
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-oct
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|13-oct
|Super Sports Blast
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|29-oct
|Spy Chameleon
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-oct
|Draw Rider Remake
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|08-oct
|Suicide Guy Collection
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|31-oct
|Little Nightmares II
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|13-oct
|One Person Story
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Skull Rogue
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-oct
|Evergate
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|16-oct
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo
|5,99 €
|-65%
|2,09€
|21-oct
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos
|5,99 €
|-65%
|2,09€
|21-oct
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive
|5,99 €
|-65%
|2,09€
|21-oct
|Skee-Ball
|2,99 €
|-65%
|1,04€
|30-oct
|Halloween Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-nov
|Mummy Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-nov
|Pirates Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-nov
|Werewolf Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|01-nov
|DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|01-nov
|Super Star Blast
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-oct
|Pyramid Quest
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-oct
|Spencer
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|16-oct
|Radon Break
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|16-oct
|Negative Nancy
|12,49 €
|-60%
|4,99€
|11-oct
|JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|18-oct
|Horror & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|01-nov
|The Bluecoats North & South
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|23-oct
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|23-oct
|Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|13-oct
|DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|13-oct
|The Unexpected Quest
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-oct
|Dark Quest 2
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-oct
|Story of a Gladiator
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-oct
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|27-oct
|Extreme Car Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|27-oct
|Camper Van Simulator
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|27-oct
|Cargo Crew Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|27-oct
|Car Driving School Simulator
|13,99 €
|-60%
|5,59€
|27-oct
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|29,99 €
|-55%
|13,49€
|02-nov
|Darts Up
|2,99 €
|-55%
|1,34€
|01-nov
|Root Film
|39,99 €
|-55%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|Xeno Crisis
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|20-oct
|Chasm
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|12-oct
|Bloody Rally Show
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-nov
|The Procession To Calvary
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|02-nov
|Flying Hero X
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-oct
|The Sokoban
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-nov
|Death Park
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-oct
|The Fox Awaits Me
|40,99 €
|-50%
|20,49€
|20-oct
|One Last Memory
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-oct
|Life of Fly 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-oct
|Aery – Dreamscape
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-oct
|Tanky Tanks
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-oct
|MX vs ATV All Out
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|19-oct
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|19-oct
|Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|16-oct
|From Heaven To Earth
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|23-oct
|Rogue Explorer
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-oct
|Pretty Girls Panic!
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|20-oct
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-oct
|Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand)
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-nov
|Venture Towns
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|01-nov
|Cafeteria Nipponica
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|01-nov
|Balance Blox
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-oct
|Swamp Defense 2
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-oct
|Perry Pig Jump
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-oct
|Marble Power Blast
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-oct
|Bubble Shooter DX
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-oct
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|20-oct
|Wizards of Brandel
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|Alvastia Chronicles
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|The Ramen Sensei
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|01-nov
|Black Legend
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-oct
|Asdivine Hearts
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|Asdivine Hearts II
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|Asdivine Menace
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|Asdivine Kamura
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|19-oct
|Game Dev Story
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|01-nov
|West of Loathing
|11,00 €
|-50%
|5,50€
|18-oct
|Running on Magic
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|24-oct
|Nexomon: Extinction
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-oct
|Worldend Syndrome
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|16-oct
|Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|16-oct
|Aggelos
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|16-oct
|Cat Quest
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|16-oct
|Inertial Drift
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-oct
|BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|16-oct
|PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-oct
|Dating Life: Miley X Emily
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Beauty Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-oct
|Bunny Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-oct
|Sakura Succubus 4
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Sakura Santa
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-oct
|Floogen
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Behold the Kickmen
|3,29 €
|-50%
|1,64€
|30-oct
|Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|29-oct
|Car Mechanic Pinball
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-nov
|Dyna Bomb
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Ghost Sweeper
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|The Skylia Prophecy
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|31-oct
|Metaloid: Origin
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|31-oct
|Ghosts and Apples
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-oct
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|31-oct
|Soulslayer
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|10-oct
|After Wave: Downfall
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Dyna Bomb 2
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-oct
|I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-oct
|Regency Solitaire
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|19-oct
|Kattish
|4,99 €
|-48%
|2,59€
|24-oct
|Gaokao.Love.100Days
|9,99 €
|-45%
|5,49€
|10-oct
|Forklift Extreme
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|05-nov
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|30-oct
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|19-oct
|Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|JUMANJI: The Video Game
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|Ryan’s Rescue Squad
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|Ben 10: Power Trip!
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|Pocket Harvest
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|01-nov
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|23-oct
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|23-oct
|BUSTAFELLOWS
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-oct
|Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|16-oct
|Kitaria Fables
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|16-oct
|KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|13-oct
|Qube Qross
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|30-oct
|Nexomon
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|16-oct
|In My Shadow
|11,99 €
|-35%
|7,79€
|21-oct
|Green Game: TimeSwapper
|2,99 €
|-35%
|1,94€
|31-oct
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|10-oct
|Reverse Memories
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|10-oct
|Youkai Poetry
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|10-oct
|Ekstase
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|10-oct
|Sticks Collection
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|19-oct
|Criminal Expert
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|02-nov
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|24,99 €
|-33%
|16,74€
|02-nov
|A Short Hike
|6,99 €
|-33%
|4,68€
|12-oct
|Nobody Saves the World
|24,99 €
|-33%
|16,74€
|09-oct
|Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|30-oct
|MAGLAM LORD
|39,99 €
|-33%
|26,79€
|16-oct
|Flat Heroes
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|02-nov
|A Place for the Unwilling
|14,99 €
|-33%
|10,04€
|02-nov
|Old Man’s Journey
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|02-nov
|Legend of Arcadieu Bundle
|7,99 €
|-33%
|5,35€
|16-oct
|Magi Trials
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|16-oct
|Fingun
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|16-oct
|Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|16-oct
|Black Wolf
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|20-oct
|Rayland
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|20-oct
|Pretty Girls Rivers
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|20-oct
|In the Mood
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|20-oct
|Supaplex HARD
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|11-oct
|Kowloon High-School Chronicle
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|16-oct
|Murder House
|10,19 €
|-30%
|7,13€
|14-oct
|Nun Massacre
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|14-oct
|PING REDUX
|4,49 €
|-25%
|3,36€
|03-nov
|Yeah Yeah Beebiss II
|8,99 €
|-25%
|6,74€
|03-nov
|MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|16-oct
|DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|16-oct
|Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
|13,99 €
|-25%
|10,49€
|02-nov
|103
|4,99 €
|-25%
|3,74€
|08-oct
|Make a Killing
|4,99 €
|-25%
|3,74€
|08-oct
|Zumba Garden
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|19-oct
|Falling Out
|12,49 €
|-20%
|9,99€
|13-oct
|Kitty Love -Way to look for love-
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|04-nov
|Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself-
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|04-nov
|Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit-
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|04-nov
|Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts-
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|04-nov
|Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff-
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|04-nov
|Burger Bistro Story
|13,00 €
|-20%
|10,40€
|01-nov
|Frontier Quest
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|10-oct
|ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure
|5,99 €
|-20%
|4,79€
|11-oct
|My Universe – Green Adventure: Farmer’s Friends
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|23-oct
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|16-oct
|METAL MAX Xeno Reborn
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|16-oct
|Tormented Souls
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|16-oct
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|23-oct
|The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|23-oct
|Kao the Kangaroo
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|12-oct
|Letters – a written adventure
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|08-oct
|Sakura MMO 2
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|20-oct
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|20-oct
|Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’
|12,49 €
|-20%
|9,99€
|30-oct
|Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
|24,99 €
|-10%
|22,49€
|16-oct
|Super Bullet Break
|19,99 €
|-10%
|17,99€
|16-oct
|Quarry Truck Simulator
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|27-oct
