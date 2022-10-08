Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Splatoon 3
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Minecraft
4. Inside
5. Kill la Kill: IF
6. Overcooked: Special Edition
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Potion Permit
9. Stardew Valley
10. Tunic
11. Nintendo Switch Sports
12. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. NieR: Automata
15. Bear & Breakfast
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Cuphead
18. Hokko Life
19. Cult of the Lamb
20. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Among Us
23. Metro 2033 Redux
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
26. Shovel Knight Dig
27. Mortal Kombat 11
28. Limbo
29. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Regenge
30. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Tunic
5. Bear & Breakfast
6. Cuphead
7. Cult of the Lamb
8. Among Us
9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
10. Shovel Knight Dig
11. Limbo
12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
13. Return to Monkey Island
14. Little Nightmares
15. Strange Horticulture
16. Hollow Knight
17. Slime Rancher
18. Dorfromantik
19. Wylde Flowers
20. Tools Up!
21. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
22. Ooblets
23. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
24. Boomerang Fu
25. Cozy Grove
26. Final Fantasy VII
27. Castle Crashers Remastered
28. House Flipper
29. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
Laisser un commentaire