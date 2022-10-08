Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Splatoon 3

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Minecraft

4. Inside

5. Kill la Kill: IF

6. Overcooked: Special Edition

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Potion Permit

9. Stardew Valley

10. Tunic

11. Nintendo Switch Sports

12. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. NieR: Automata

15. Bear & Breakfast

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Cuphead

18. Hokko Life

19. Cult of the Lamb

20. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Among Us

23. Metro 2033 Redux

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

26. Shovel Knight Dig

27. Mortal Kombat 11

28. Limbo

29. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Regenge

30. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Tunic

5. Bear & Breakfast

6. Cuphead

7. Cult of the Lamb

8. Among Us

9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

10. Shovel Knight Dig

11. Limbo

12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

13. Return to Monkey Island

14. Little Nightmares

15. Strange Horticulture

16. Hollow Knight

17. Slime Rancher

18. Dorfromantik

19. Wylde Flowers

20. Tools Up!

21. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

22. Ooblets

23. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

24. Boomerang Fu

25. Cozy Grove

26. Final Fantasy VII

27. Castle Crashers Remastered

28. House Flipper

29. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto