Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch ! Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Oddworld: Soulstorm – 6.3GB

Dead Secret Circle – 4.2GB

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – 3.2GB

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – 3.1GB

Sea Horizon – 2.8GB

Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories – 2.4GB

Tempus – 2.2GB

Gas Station Simulator – 2.0GB

Seduced in the Sleepless City – 1.5GB

Howloween Hero – 1.3GB

Watch Over Christmas – 1.3GB

Aery – Last Day of Earth – 1.2GB

Buddy Simulator 1984 – 1.1GB

Harmonia – 1.1GB

How To Say Goodbye – 1.1GB

My Fantastic Ranch – 1.1GB

Saturnalia – 1.0GB

Insomnis – 890MB

The Walking Zombie 2 – 848MB

Live by the Sword: Tactics – 778MB

Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – 754MB

My Life: Riding Stables 3 – 754MB

Harmony’s Odyssey – 727MB

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery – 582MB

Silenced: The House – 537MB

Beholgar – 427MB

Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo – 409MB

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – 406MB

One More Island – 368MB

Hidden Paws Mystery – 332MB

Escape String – 324MB

The Pinball Wizard – 297MB

Doomed to Hell – 180MB

She Wants Me Dead – 147MB

World Soccer Cup 2022 – 123MB

Pure-hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness – 118MB

CubicBan – 111MB

Crystal Goddess – 107MB

A Winding Path – 106MB

Pixel Artist – 103MB

Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle – 92MB

Runout – 73MB