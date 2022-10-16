Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch ! Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Oddworld: Soulstorm – 6.3GB
Dead Secret Circle – 4.2GB
Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – 3.2GB
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – 3.1GB
Sea Horizon – 2.8GB
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories – 2.4GB
Tempus – 2.2GB
Gas Station Simulator – 2.0GB
Seduced in the Sleepless City – 1.5GB
Howloween Hero – 1.3GB
Watch Over Christmas – 1.3GB
Aery – Last Day of Earth – 1.2GB
Buddy Simulator 1984 – 1.1GB
Harmonia – 1.1GB
How To Say Goodbye – 1.1GB
My Fantastic Ranch – 1.1GB
Saturnalia – 1.0GB
Insomnis – 890MB
The Walking Zombie 2 – 848MB
Live by the Sword: Tactics – 778MB
Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – 754MB
My Life: Riding Stables 3 – 754MB
Harmony’s Odyssey – 727MB
Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery – 582MB
Silenced: The House – 537MB
Beholgar – 427MB
Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo – 409MB
Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – 406MB
One More Island – 368MB
Hidden Paws Mystery – 332MB
Escape String – 324MB
The Pinball Wizard – 297MB
Doomed to Hell – 180MB
She Wants Me Dead – 147MB
World Soccer Cup 2022 – 123MB
Pure-hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness – 118MB
CubicBan – 111MB
Crystal Goddess – 107MB
A Winding Path – 106MB
Pixel Artist – 103MB
Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle – 92MB
Runout – 73MB
